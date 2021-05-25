TRAVIS IS DEAD Free Zoom Performance to be Presented by Theater Project Jr

Theater Project Jr. will present 'Travis is Dead...and Other Truths', a production written, directed and starring New Jersey students streaming live on ZOOM, June 9. Theater Project Jr is a program of The Theater Project (www.thetheaterproject.org), a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists.

The murder-mystery begins at 7:30pm.

"Over the course of a few months, the students conceptualized, wrote, produced, and edited an exceptional play," said Mary Iannelli, board member and founder of Theater Project Jr. (TPJ) who has worked with young performers for more than 30 years and provided, along with Theater Project alum Alexis Page, guidance for 'Travis.' "These young artists met once a week via ZOOM, then they assigned roles for each other on the production team, cast the show and edited the final ZOOM production. They simply wanted to do this show and were determined to produce it despite pandemic-related barriers"

The three writers on 'Travis' also served in various directorial roles. Kayleigh Pierce, a senior at Cranford High School was the director, Jacob Makofske, a senior at Northern Highlands was director of production/editing and Keira Coakley, a freshman at the Academy for Performing Arts, was assistant director.

Four of the five actors in the play are from Cranford, including three seniors, Diego Colon, Sarah Martin, and Molly O'Shea. Baily Croft is a junior from Cranford. Rounding out the actors is Academy for Performing Arts freshman Talia Fabriazzo.

"The play is set-to keep pace with the real world the students are experiencing-as a ZOOM rehearsal of a performance," said Iannelli, explaining the backdrop. "During the rehearsal a bad storm causes a blackout and when everyone is back online, the lead actor doesn't return. Is she dead? Who had motive? What other secrets come out when you turn on each other? It's really a great concept, an old-fashioned murder-mystery you might have heard on radio in the '40s or '50s but set in modern times."

Because The Theater Project wants to provide the widest possible audience for the talented young troupe, there is no charge to view the streaming ZOOM performance. Simply click Webinar Registration - Zoom to receive the link one hour before the performance.

For further information, visit info@TheTheaterProject.org or phone the Union Township box office, 908.809.8865.