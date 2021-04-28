Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS to be Presented by George Street Playhouse

Tiny Beautiful Things follows the relationships between an anonymous advice columnist named Sugar and the many real-life readers who pour out their hearts to her.

Apr. 28, 2021  
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS to be Presented by George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse is continuing the season with Tiny Beautiful Things, a heart-tugging production based on the best-selling novel by Cheryl Strayed. Oscar-nominated writer, Nia Vardalos adapts Strayed's book based on the Dear Sugar advice column into an enrapturing and uplifting play that surges with emotion. The show's stars GSP veterans, John Bolger, Kelly Dulin, Ryan George and Laiona Michelle. Streaming will begin May 4 and will run through May 23, 2021.

"The rich and layered comfort food which Sugar doles out to her readers questing for help is the perfect sustenance for the soul we all need right now", said George Street Playhouse Artistic Director, David Saint.

Tiny Beautiful Things follows the relationships between an anonymous advice columnist named Sugar and the many real-life readers who pour out their hearts to her. Sugar uses compassion and empathy to comfort her readers and provide them with guidance on how to navigate life transitions. This uplifting production takes its viewers on a journey to understanding the ups and downs of life- as sad, confusing or frustrating as it may be at times, Strayed's book reminds its readers to enjoy the Tiny Beautiful Things. This show is about reaching when you're stuck, recovering when you're broken, and finding the courage to ask the questions that are hardest to answer.

Tickets are available for $33 per household at GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org. Tiny Beautiful Things is recommended for mature audiences. Conscientious viewing is advised.

Sharon Karmazin is Executive Producer.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Eryn LeCroy
Eryn LeCroy
CJ Pawlikowski
CJ Pawlikowski
Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee

Related Articles
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company to Host SOAPBOX: A MAMMOTH SPRING CELEBRATION Photo

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company to Host SOAPBOX: A MAMMOTH SPRING CELEBRATION

WHERE WE BELONG World Premiere Film Adaption Now Filming at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Photo

WHERE WE BELONG World Premiere Film Adaption Now Filming at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Anna Deavere Smith to be Honored at Signature Theatres 30th Anniversary Gala in May Photo

Anna Deavere Smith to be Honored at Signature Theatre's 30th Anniversary Gala in May

World Premiere of Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in NICHOLAS, ANNA & SERGEI to Photo

World Premiere of Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in NICHOLAS, ANNA & SERGEI to be Streamed by San Diego REP


More Hot Stories For You

  • Santa Barbara Symphony's Historic Pandemic Season Culminates In Triumphant Finale
  • Opera Santa Barbara Presents Live Opera At Elings Park
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Indoor Event Capacity Increased to to 75% in Some California Regions