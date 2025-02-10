THE VAMPIRE CIRCUS! Comes To NJPAC This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience an extraordinary Halloween with The Vampire Circus! When the moon rises, the enchantment begins at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, October 23rd, at 8 PM. Step into a world infused with the mystique of vampires, where you'll be amazed by acrobats, aerialists, contortionists, jugglers, illusionists, and clowns — all with a dark twist.

This thrilling spectacle is a roller coaster of fear and fun, brought to life by Francisco Santos, a veteran performer from Cirque du Soleil. Audience members will witness astonishing feats of Cirque acrobatics, humorous interactions, and captivating performances from contortionists, jugglers, and clowns. The tantalizing sounds and mesmerizing illusions will take attendees on an emotional journey filled with fear, joy, laughter, and wonder, with enthusiastic cheers for the "Mad Graveyard Clown."

Described as a blend of circus cabaret and theater, The Vampire Circus is a mysterious and thrilling production that promises to amaze your senses. It fuses the imaginative styles of Tim Burton and Cirque du Soleil, resulting in a night of exceptional live entertainment featuring international performers showcasing their diverse talents in theater, dance, and gymnastics. This remarkable show pushes the physical limits of human performance, leaving audiences amazed and enchanted.

The 90-minute production offers an immersive journey through the Underworld and vampires. Inspired by the enchanting allure of legendary traveling carnivals and the vision of Francisco Santos, CEO, founder, and Cirque du Soleil veteran performer, The Vampire Circus brings a unique experience to life. Set in 19th-century Bohemia, Count Dracula devises a plan for world domination by opening a traveling circus with his gypsy bodyguards.

This circus serves as the perfect disguise for his quest to travel unnoticed, initiate his reign of terror, and transform humans into an army of vampires for global supremacy. The Vampire Circus engages viewers in a hypnotic experience while “breaking the fourth wall.” Audiences are fully immersed in the action as it unfolds around them, and at times, even within them. Prepare for an unforgettable experience that will delight your senses and deliver the unexpected. As night falls, the magical mystique of the Vampire World awaits. Join us and meet the Vampires. We'll keep the lights off just for you!

Tickets to see The Vampire Circus on-sale Friday, February 14, 2025 and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

Comments