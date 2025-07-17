THE VAGABOND's Mo Amer to Perform at NJPAC in August

Comedian Mo Amer from his Hit Netflix Series The Vagabon, will perform at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, August 9th, at 8 PM.



Mo Amer's journey is unlike any other. He went from being a Palestinian child in Kuwait to a war refugee in Texas, eventually rising to become one of the most popular comics in the country. His life story serves as the foundation for his hilarious and surprising comedy. Mo is the creator and star of the award-winning, semi-autobiographical Netflix series Mo.



He also appeared in Hulu's Ramy and has released two Netflix specials: The Vagabond and Mohammed in Texas. Mo has a remarkable talent for uniting people through laughter by exploring our differences and finding humor in topics such as culture, language, religion, immigration, family, and the peculiarities of everyday life. Mohammed "Mo" Mustafa Amer is a Palestinian American stand-up comedian and award-winning writer.



He currently stars in the Netflix series *Mo*, where he plays Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee seeking asylum while living in Texas. The show captures Mo's struggles as a man in limbo, unable to secure steady employment or healthcare due to his immigration status. His comedic portrayal of this unique situation is bolstered by a strong and charming supporting cast. *Mo* has been highly acclaimed, receiving a 100% critic score from Rotten Tomatoes, and it was listed among the best shows of 2022 by *The New York Times* and *NY Magazine*. Mo Amer has earned numerous accolades, including a 2022 Gotham Award, an AFI Award, a 2023 Peabody Award, and a 2023 Television Academy Award.



He was also nominated for a 2023 Film Independent "Lead Actor in a Special Series" Award. The show is currently in preparation for its second season. For audiences 18+