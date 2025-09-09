THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Opens September 19 At Kelsey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playful Theatre Productions will launch the Kelsey Theatre’s 2025–26 “Matinee Masterpieces” season with The SpongeBob Musical, running September 19–28 at Mercer County Community College’s West Windsor Campus.

Based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series, The SpongeBob Musical is a high-energy, all-singing, all-dancing stage spectacular filled with humor, heart, and unforgettable music. When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover a volcano threatens to destroy their home, SpongeBob and his friends must band together to save the day. With optimism, courage, and unexpected heroism, they set out to prove that even the smallest sponge can make the biggest difference.

The show features original songs by a wide range of acclaimed artists including Aerosmith, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! At the Disco, John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and David Bowie. While the cartoon is geared toward younger audiences, the musical expands its reach with clever storytelling, dazzling costumes, and timely themes of overcoming prejudice, building confidence, and the strength of community.

The cast includes Benjamin Weidner, Pat Rounds, Rebecca Schledwitz, Michael Gilch, Aiden Stallworth-Glitz, Dan Keyser, Chrissy Johnson, Trinity Austin, William Kamps, Denise Carey, Lisa Ernst, Kori Wright, Kacey Cavalieri, Megan Thompson, Juliana Davies, Ed Forsthoffer, Mark Shifton, Aimée Robidoux, Edgar Mariano, Anthony Fania, Caroline Kamps, Michaela Huntley, Lindsey Grelis, Kendal Plumstead, Ethan Shaev, Kheil Canono, Mason DeGoria, Sean Gavin, and Tom Bessellieu.

Performances will take place Friday, September 19 and September 26 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 20 and September 27 at 8 p.m.; and matinees on Sunday, September 21, Saturday, September 27, and Sunday, September 28 at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Kelsey Theatre, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor, NJ.

Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Free parking is available, and Kelsey Theatre is fully wheelchair accessible.