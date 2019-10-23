THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL SONGBOOK SHOW Comes to Centenary Stage Company

Centenary Stage Company continues its month-long Fringe Festival with The Simon and Garfunkel Songbook Show. The limited engagement will run November 7 through November 10, in the Edith Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. Performance dates and times are Thursday, November 7 at 7:30 pm; Friday, November 8 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, November 9 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.00 to $27.50 for adults with discounts available for students & children under 12. Tickets are available online at centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

A uniquely entertaining music and multimedia event, The Simon and Garfunkel Songbook Show chronicles the extraordinary career of Simon & Garfunkel. The music speaks for itself and is anchored by Rex Fowler, co-founder of the renowned folk/rock duo Aztec Two-Step, and his wife Dodie Pettit, an original cast member of Broadway's greatest success story, Phantom of The Opera. Singer and multi-instrumentalist Steven Roues rounds out the music side. The Simon and Garfunkel Songbook Show's storyline was originally created by Pete Fornatale, the late great pioneer of progressive FM radio and author of Simon & Garfunkel's Bookends biography. Now narrating, emceeing and manning the multimedia show is WCWP radio host Tony Traguardo, Fornatale's dear friend and protégé, and co-founder of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. Nostalgia and laughter abound, and a sing a-long is always in the mix.

for The Simon and Garfunkel Songbook Show are Thursday, November 7 at 7:30 pm; Friday, November 8 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, November 9 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.00 to $27.50 for adults with discounts available for students & children under 12. Thursday night's performance is the Buy One/Get One Rush ticket special when purchased in person at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30 pm on the night of the performance. On Friday night's performance, any student from any school can purchase $5.00 Rush Tickets when purchased with a valid student ID beginning at 7:30 pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Premiere Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Season Sponsor Heath Village Retirement Community, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You