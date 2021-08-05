THE RELUCTANT DRAGON Will Be Performed at East Lynne Theater Company For Free This Month

On Friday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m., meet "The Reluctant Dragon" when East Lynne Theater Company's workshop students perform at the Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street.

The script is based on Kenneth Grahame's beloved tale about a poetry-loving dragon. The youngsters who try to protect the dragon discover that it's difficult to hide such a large and talkative animal. When the townsfolk learn of his existence, they hire St. George to slay him. But does he? Or do the good citizens realize that not all dragons are to be feared?

ELTC's 15th annual Summer Student Workshop is under the direction of Rob LeMaire, who has been working with children and young adults for over twenty-years. During the 1990's he coordinated Education Programs, including running the Junior Apprenticeship Program, at Historic Cold Spring Village. Since 2001, he has performed with ELTC, in shows including "Arsenic and Old Lace" and "Dracula." A few years ago, Rob began directing for the Ocean City High School Drama Guild, and in 2018, he, along with other Theater Education Directors, were honored by the New Jersey Theatre Alliance at its annual gala.

Assisting Rob is Amanda Brinlee, a recent graduate from Fairleigh Dickinson who is currently performing in ELTC's "Vaudeville Variety." Also on hand to help are Jakob Pender, James Rana, and Gayle Stahlhuth.

The workshop began on August 3 with a few acting exercises, reading the script, and everyone writing down what three parts they would like to play. The workshop lasts only eight days, with three hours of rehearsal a day, resulting in a production.

ELTC has a long-standing tradition of working with students and is the only nonprofit in South Jersey that has consistently conducted in-school and after-school theater residencies in Cape May County for the last twenty years. The company's artists-in-residence have taught acting and playwriting to fourth grade through high school students, culminating in admission-free performances for the community, in venues in Lower Township, Middle Township, Ocean City, Whitesboro, Cape May, West Cape May, and Wildwood.

Admission is free, but reservations are appreciated and may be made by calling the office at 609-884-5898 or e-mailing eastlynneco@aol.com. Current COVID-19 Safety Protocols can be found on ELTC's website at https://www.eastlynnetheater.org/covid-19-update-for-eltc.html.

Meanwhile, ELTC continues performing outdoors with "Tales in the Backyard" Thursday at 4:00 p.m., and "Vaudeville Variety" has two more performances at West Cape May Borough's Back Yard, 732 Broadway on Saturdays at 7:00 p.m., August 21 and 28. Drop by to say hello at ELTC's table at the West Cape May Farmers Market through the end of August. The rest of the season, from September through December, is back inside at the Cape May Presbyterian Church where ELTC is in residence.