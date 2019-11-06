THE NUTCRACKER and HIP-HOP NUTCRACKER Will Both Come to NJPAC

'Tis the season for sugarplums and toy soldiers! The Nutcracker returns to NJPAC in a sumptuous, traditional production starring Russia's acclaimed National Ballet Theatre of Odessa.

The Nutcracker is a favorite of generations of children-and children at heart. This treasured holiday fairytale follows a young girl's journey through a fantasy world of fairies, princes and an army of mice! Tchaikovsky's beloved score delivers heaps of Christmas spirit: "Waltz of the Flowers," "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," "Waltz of the Snowflakes" and more.

Featuring the original choreography by Marius Petipa with spectacular sets and lavish costumes, this Nutcracker is a truly magical experience the entire family is sure to love.

Performance Details https://www.njpac.org/event/the-nutcracker-national-ballet-theatre-of-odessa/

Start a hip-hop holiday tradition with your family!

Celebrate the season with NJPAC's original holiday extravaganza, which reimagines the traditional Tchaikovsky ballet with explosive urban choreography. Featuring rap legend Kurtis Blow as special guest MC.

A dozen unstoppable all-star dancers go full-out from start to finish, wrapping the classic story of The Nutcracker in New York City style. Expect twists, turns and tons of fun in this full-length show that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

Last year, NJPAC's production of The Hip Hop Nutcracker completed its fifth national tour, spread out across 28 U.S. cities, earning acclaim from critics and audiences coast to coast.

"Hip Hop Nutcracker brings a generous dose of contemporary spirit, sure to heat up even the most restless and wintry of souls."

Performance Dates https://www.njpac.org/event/the-hip-hop-nutcracker-featuring-kurtis-blow/ Tickets to see these amazing shows are available NOW at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.







