THE NUTCRACKER Weekend Comes To NJPAC, December 17-18

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a Nutcracker Weekend with THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER on Saturday December 17, at 2 p.m. and 7:30PM and THE STATE BALLET THEATRE OF UKRAINE PRESENTS: THE NUTCRACKER Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3PM.



Celebrate the holiday season with NJPAC's very own holiday smash - an urban dance retelling of the timeless fairy tale, featuring rap legend Kurtis Blow as special guest MC. The Hip Hop Nutcracker resets Tchaikovsky's classic score to explosive hip-hop choreography courtesy of Jennifer Weber. A dozen all-star dancers - plus a DJ, a violinist, and awesome digital scenery - bring the traditional Nutcracker story to new life, but with a distinctly urban twist. This evening-length show celebrates love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.



Don't miss The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's holiday spectacular transports audiences to a dazzling winter wonderland in this exceptional matinee performance. Step into choreographer Andrei Litvinov's magical world of toy soldiers and colorful characters. The beautiful costumes, spectacular sets, and enchanting choreography of Tchaikovsky's beloved musical score will create an unforgettable memory for you and your loved ones this holiday season!



Create magical memories that will last a lifetime at this must-see event for the entire family!



Tickets to see THE HIP-HOP NUTCRACKER or THE STATE BALLET THEATRE OF UKRAINE PRESENTS: THE NUTCRACKER are available NOW at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.