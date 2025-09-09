THE MIGHTY FOUR Premieres at Vivid Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present THE MIGHTY FOUR by Catherine Butterfield, a world premiere production about family, friends and politics, from October 2 through 12.

In the play, the lives of a prominent liberal couple are upended when their son commits a horrific act of racial violence that is caught on video and goes viral. To their horror, the boy is embraced and made famous by the far right. The other half of The Mighty Four are two old friends whose son has become an activist on the left. Can they remain friends under the circumstances? And how far do you go to protect your child when all of your other relationships are at stake?

Directed by Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), the cast includes Vivid Stage ensemble members Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair), Scott McGowan (Maplewood), and Harriett Trangucci (Summit). It also features guests Joshua T. Crockett (East Orange), Max Evans (Union) and Chantal Jean-Pierre.

Playwright Catherine Butterfield was born in Manhattan but raised primarily in Minnesota and Massachusetts. She is an accomplished actress, appearing onstage, on television and in film. Her first break as a playwright came with the Manhattan Theatre Club production of JOINED AT THE HEAD, which she wrote and starred in. Awards include George E. Oppenheimer/New York Newsday Award for Best First Play in the New York area (JOINED AT THE HEAD), the Kennedy Center-American Express award for Outstanding Promise as a Playwright, the Kaufman & Hart Award for Best New American Comedy (THE SLEEPER), and the Davie Award for Best New Play in Regional Theatre (LIFE IN THE TREES.)

TOP OF THE WORLD was a semi-finalist in the Eugene O'Neill playwriting competition and won the prestigious Edgerton grant. Other produced full length plays include BROWNSTONE, LIFE EXPECTANCY, IT HAS TO BE YOU, WHERE THE TRUTH LIES, LIFE IN THE TREES and SNOWING AT DELPHI. They are published by the Dramatists Play Service, Samuel French, Playscripts, Inc and Smith & Kraus. JOINED AT THE HEAD appeared in "Best Plays of 1992." She is a member of the Writer's Guild of America, Actor's Equity, Screen Actors Guild, and the Dramatists Guild of America.

THE MIGHTY FOUR will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit from October 2 through 12. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Special dates: Thursday, October 2, is a preview performance; all tickets are $28. Friday, October 3, has an opening night reception following the show. Sunday, October 5, is Senior Sunday; seniors age 65+ pay $28. Thursday, October 9 is Under 30 Thursday; all patrons under 30 pay $25. Talkbacks follow the October 5 and 12 matinée performances. Sunday, October 12's matinee will be audio described for patrons with vision loss.