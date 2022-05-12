Building upon the excitement of FOX's hit reality series and family-favorite guessing game, THE MASKED SINGER National Tour is coming to NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 18th at 8 PM. Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage in a can't-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages, as well as surprise celebrity guests and amazing new performances.

THE MASKED SINGER National Tour live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show (to be announced at a later date), as well as one local celebrity at every show who will perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night. The evening will feature fan-favorite masked characters from the TV show live on stage in an incredible production of song, dance and craziness that only THE MASKED SINGER could deliver.

Tickets are on sale now at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

THE MASKED SINGER ranks as this season's #1 primetime entertainment series among Adults 18-49 and averages 7.9 million multi-platform viewers, marking a +74% lift from Live + Same Day. In February 2020, its Season Three post-Super Bowl LIV premiere drew a massive audience of more than 27 million viewers.

Right Angle Entertainment ("Price is Right Live", "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical") in partnership with Guy Phillips and Mark "Swany" Swanhart are producing the tour, with Swanhart to direct. With decades of experience in television, film and live entertainment, Right Angle, Phillips and Swanhart have transformed television hits into live stage productions that entertain audiences around the world, with Phillips and Swanhart behind "Dancing with the Stars: Live!," "and "The Bachelor Live on Stage" and Right Angle and Phillips producing "America's Got Talent Live! On Stage!." Phillips and Swanhart are also behind the current "Gold Over America Tour" starring Simone Biles

For more information including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.themaskedsingertour.com

About FOX ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT



FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE) is the in-house unscripted studio of FOX Entertainment. Formed in 2019 to oversee the production of television's #1 primetime series, THE MASKED SINGER, FAE develops and produces alternative programming for both FOX Network and third-party platforms. In addition to THE MASKED SINGER, FAE currently produces I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE; ALTER EGO, the 2021-22 season's #1 new unscripted program; CRIME SCENE KITCHEN (with Fly on the Wall Entertainment), Summer 2021's #1 new series; THE MASKED DANCER; NAME THAT TUNE, the all-new program DOMINO MASTERS, with Eric Stonestreet hosting; FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021, as well as co-produces ULTIMATE TAG. FAE nurtures new voices in the unscripted arena while building its portfolio by creating and identifying new formats to produce and distribute in the U.S. and globally.



About Right Angle Entertainment

Right Angle Entertainment specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital and concert events. RAE's proud roster includes: America's Got Talent Live!, The Price is Right LIVE!, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Office! A Musical Parody (New York City and National Tour), Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Together Live with Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle, Sasha Velour's Smoke & Mirrors Tour, among many others. Recently, Right Angle Entertainment have been trailblazers in the theatrical space producing safe, outdoor and immersive productions including the Art Heist Experience, The Office! - A Murder Mystery Parody and CLUE Live! A Walking Experience.

About Outback Presents:

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, Outback Presents produces thousands of music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals annually across North America and connects its diverse roster of artists with their fans.