THE MALLARD Begins Performances At Premiere Stages This Week 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Premiere Stages' production of Vincent Delaney's play The Mallard begins performances this week in Kean University's Bauer Boucher Theatre Center. The Mallard was the winner of the 2024 Premiere Play Festival. Directed by John J. Wooten, The Mallard features actors Eddie Gouveia Blackman, Susan Ferrara, Jennifer Leigh Houston, Victoria Pollack, and Woodrow Proctor.

In this new comedic play, Freya and Gillian are teachers who have offended their school board and lost their jobs. Davis and Reagan are yard sale fanatics in search of a priceless antique duck decoy, the Horace Crandall Mallard. What follows is a fierce, funny and escalating battle over a symbol that has wildly different meanings- intersecting the couples in a journey that far surpasses the quest for treasure.

The professional design team includes Scenic Designer Bethanie Wampol Watson, Costume Designer Karen Lee Hart, Lighting Designer Zack Gage, Sound Designer Tyler Sautner and Props Master and Scenic Artist Michael Brinskele. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper, CSA. Dale Smallwood is the Production Stage Manager. Roe Manzo is the Assistant Stage Manager.

The Mallard performance schedule is Thursday, July 17 at 7:30pm, Thursdays, July 24 and 31 at 1:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm.

Audience members are invited to engage more deeply with Mr. Delaney's play in free Community Connections following select matinee (3pm) performances. Stephanie Mills, Director of Youth Services at The Hudson Pride Center, will lead a talkback on Sunday, July 27. Patrons can learn more about the creative process with featured post-show speakers Playwright Vincent Delaney (Saturday, July 19) and Props Master Michael Brinskele (Sunday, July 20) and the cast of The Mallard (Saturday, August 2).