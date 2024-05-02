THE JERSEY CITY COMEDY FESTIVAL Returns June 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art House Productions have announced the return of this year's Jersey City Comedy Festival (JCCF) from June 11th to 15th, 2024, in Jersey City, NJ. The festival will span across two premier locations: Art House Productions and The Laugh Tour Comedy Club at Dorrian's Red Hand. Tickets are priced from $20 to $45 and are available for purchase on the JCCF website: jerseycitycomedyfestival.com.

Headlining the 2024 Jersey City Comedy Festival are Rachel Feinstein (known for appearances on Comedy Central, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and Inside Amy Schumer) on Tuesday, June 11, at 8:00 pm, and Kyle Gordon (a social media sensation with over 5 million followers and a billion views) on Wednesday, June 12, at 8:00 pm, both at Art House Productions.

Fifty comedians from across the US and Canada were selected from over 220 submissions. These chosen comics will compete in five competition showcases, with audiences voting for their favorite comedian at each showcase to advance them to the finale on June 15. All ten finalists will receive paid spots at The Laugh Tour Comedy Club, and two comics (one audience pick and one industry pick) will win the coveted “Best of the Fest” title along with $500 each. Additionally, the final two will secure spots at independently produced shows at Rodney's Comedy Club [formerly Dangerfield's], QED Astoria, Rye Comedy Club and the Manhattan Comedy School Showcase at Gotham Comedy Club.

“The Jersey City Comedy Festival returns with an exciting lineup featuring comics from across the nation. We're thrilled to have Kyle Gordon return as a headliner, following his previous appearance as an opener in 2018. Rachel Feinstein's comedy has been a personal favorite for years, and we're ecstatic to welcome her to Jersey City,” says Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns.

“I'm always pumped to see these talented comedians compete and see how they grow and thrive over time” says Rich Kiamco, owner of The Laugh Tour Comedy Club.



