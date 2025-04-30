THE ITALIAN CHICKS is Coming to The Rosen Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mark your calendars for a night of bold, unapologetic comedy, music, and storytelling as The Italian Chicks hit the stage at the Rosen Performing Arts Center (Wayne, NJ) on June 6 at 8 pm. Featuring Maryann Maisano, the original Italian Chick, this all-new show is packed with fresh material, outrageous characters, and even more laughs than ever. She's joined by a dynamic host who transforms into outrageous characters and brings extra heat to the musical madness.

This is not your Nonna's variety show-it's a casino-style, adult-themed comedy experience that's spicy, saucy, and totally unfiltered. Leave the kids at home and bring the cannoli.

Stand-up comedy takes center stage with raw, real, and hilariously relatable humor. Risqué musical numbers add a little naughty fun, balanced by a heartfelt song that evokes memories of classic Sunday dinners with famiglia. Each performer embodies a distinct "Italian Chick" persona-bold, fiery, and full of attitude-sharing outrageous stories of growing up Italian, navigating relationships, and dealing with colorful relatives.

When the musical portion begins, the show becomes an electrifying and unpredictable experience, leaving audiences spellbound. Endorsed by the late, great Danny Aiello, The Italian Chicks Comedy & Variety Show has wowed audiences in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and theaters across the USA. Wayne will now have the chance to experience the magic, mayhem, and music firsthand.

Comments