THE HOUSEWIVES OF SECAUCUS Opens This Thursday At The Avenel Performing Arts Center

Hold on to your hats and brace yourselves for the Housewives of Secaucus!

If you love all things reality and reunion shows - you do NOT want to miss this! Watch the faux-fur fly as Anita Martini, Donatella Diamonte, Fessi Facci, Brenda Nucci and Carla Cavetelli duke it out on stage during this interactive and outlandish Jersey musical comedy experience.

Created, written and directed by THREE-TIME Emmy Award winner Anthony Wilkinson, the infamous Housewives of Secaucus are making their Avenel Performing Arts Center debut May 30th - June 2nd spoofing your favorite shows you LOVE to hate.

Nancy Levine (Laugh Out Loud Productions), Kim Marco Pirrella (Bravo TV's 'The Housewives of New Jersey-and Melissa Gorga's sister!), Debra Toscano (Emmy Nominated 'Tainted Dreams'), Tricia Gozzi Shutte (A&E) and Tina Jensen (The Glamazons) STAR in this outrageous musical comedy.

Come join the #HOS for a night of LOLs and dancing in the aisles!

The Housewives of Secaucus is produced by Laugh Out Loud Productions. The Avenel Performing Arts Center is located on 150 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ 07001. Tickets are available for $39.50 by clicking https://avenelarts.com/shows/housewives-of-secaucus/ or calling (732) 314-0500. Follow the #HOS @HousewivesOfSecaucus for more outrageous-ness behind the scenes!





