Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

THE FLIP SIDE Comes to Madison Arts in January

THE FLIP SIDE will appear at the Madison Community Arts Center at 10 Kings Road in Madison on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 p.m.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 1 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill
Photos: First Look at Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson, and Mo Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Gelber, Socha, and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse-See this Excellent Musical Theatre Gem Photo 3 Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse-See this Excellent Musical Theatre Gem
Charles Busch, Judy Kaye, Jen Cody & More to Star in IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playho Photo 4 Busch, Kaye & More to Star in IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse

THE FLIP SIDE Comes to Madison Arts in January

The Flip Side, the house improv team of Vivid Stage, will perform at the Madison Community Arts Center on January 6 at 8:00 pm.

THE FLIP SIDE features Brad Barton, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Gary Mahmoud, Dave Maulbeck, Becca McLarty, Emaline Williams and Zachary Zawila. This unpredictable evening is an affordable, enjoyable evening that is packed with laughs from start to finish. 

Based on improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers a unique spin on short-form improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious. No two shows are alike, and the most important ingredient in every show is the audience.

The show includes improvisational comedy sketches that use audience suggestions to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage.  Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes.  

THE FLIP SIDE will appear at the Madison Community Arts Center at 10 Kings Road in Madison on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20, and $15 for students 25 and younger.  For advance ticket purchases, go to The Flip Side - Madison Arts & Culture Alliance. For more information, call 862-812-2036. The Madison Community Arts Center is wheelchair accessible. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
THE FLIP SIDE Comes to Madison Arts in January Photo
THE FLIP SIDE Comes to Madison Arts in January

The Flip Side, the house improv team of Vivid Stage, will perform at the Madison Community Arts Center on January 6 at 8:00 pm.

2
DRUMLINE LIVE Marches Into Mayo Performing Arts Center January 18 Photo
DRUMLINE LIVE Marches Into Mayo Performing Arts Center January 18

DRUMLine Live, the show-stopping production created by the musical team behind the hit movies, Drumline and Drumline: A New Beat, comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, January 18 at 7 pm. Tickets are $29-$69.

3
Monthy Pythons SPAMALOT is Coming to Haddonfield Plays and Players Photo
Monthy Python's SPAMALOT is Coming to Haddonfield Plays and Players

Join King Arthur and his knights on a hilarious quest for the Holy Grail in Monty Python's Spamalot at Haddonfield Plays and Players.

4
Danny DeVito to Narrate MATILDA In Concert at New Jersey Symphony Photo
Danny DeVito to Narrate MATILDA In Concert at New Jersey Symphony

Don't miss New Jersey Symphony's live concert of Matilda with Danny DeVito narrating! Composer David Newman conducts the enchanting score at State Theatre New Jersey.

More Hot Stories For You

THE FLIP SIDE Comes to Madison Arts in JanuaryTHE FLIP SIDE Comes to Madison Arts in January
DRUMLINE LIVE Marches Into Mayo Performing Arts Center January 18DRUMLINE LIVE Marches Into Mayo Performing Arts Center January 18
Monthy Python's SPAMALOT is Coming to Haddonfield Plays and PlayersMonthy Python's SPAMALOT is Coming to Haddonfield Plays and Players
Danny DeVito to Narrate MATILDA In Concert at New Jersey SymphonyDanny DeVito to Narrate MATILDA In Concert at New Jersey Symphony

Videos

Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Jammin in the Loft w the Lynette Sheard Experience f. Nat Adderley Jr in New Jersey Jammin in the Loft w the Lynette Sheard Experience f. Nat Adderley Jr
South Orange Performing Arts Center (12/20-12/20)Tracker
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
DEATHtrap in New Jersey DEATHtrap
Algonquin Arts Theatre (1/19-1/28)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/18-1/18)
Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra in New Jersey Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/15-12/27)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/20-1/20)
Anthony Roth Costanzo in New Jersey Anthony Roth Costanzo
Richardson Auditorium (1/14-1/14)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
State Theatre New Jersey (2/18-2/18)
New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty in New Jersey New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty
Bergen Performing Arts Center (4/21-4/21)
Tick, Tick...Boom! in New Jersey Tick, Tick...Boom!
George Street Playhouse (4/23-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You