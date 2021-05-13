THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE Star Paul Pecorino to Appear On 'State Of The Arts' Tomorrow

Paul Pecorino, currently starring as Jane opposite Reb Eco as Tarzan in the new seven-part miniseries THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE, will be this week's special guest on the popular radio talk show "State of the Arts" on WPKN (89.5 FM) tomorrow (Friday) at 12:40 PM. THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE premiered on April 29th, inspired by the infamous film TARZAN THE APE MAN starring Bo Derek and Miles O'Keeffe.

The first episode, set in the current day, features an interview with newlyweds Tarzan and Jane in their luxe upper east side digs. (Jane Parker is obscenely flush with family money.) Tonight's episode continues with last week's flashback to a year ago and their erotically charged first encounter in the African jungle. Check out the first two hilarious 5-minute episodes below!

The new miniseries is an unauthorized parody of the King of the Jungle, told from the point of view of Miss Jane Parker, and new episodes will be unveiled every Thursday at 7 PM (new time!) on THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE's YouTube channel. Once posted, each episode will remain available for viewing indefinitely. THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE features special recurring guest appearances by Mario Cantone. Written by Paul Pecorino and directed by Drue Pennella, this outrageous comedy was filmed on location in the Catskills and New York City. Set in the current COVID-19 pandemic, THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE follows Jane to Africa where she meets and falls in love with the spectacular specimen we all know as the legendary Tarzan. The 1981 TARZAN film became a massive financial hit due to its dizzyingly unintentional bad taste, and screenwriter Paul Pecorino set out to push these offensively vulgar boundaries even further.

"Tarzan remains one of the most successful fictional characters to this day and is a cultural icon. Many people don't know this, but Tarzan was born out of the Spanish flu pandemic to lighten the mood and bring some joy back to the population. I thought what better time than now to do the same," Paul states. Paul Pecorino has starred Off-Broadway in DEVIL BOYS FROM BEYOND (w/Everett Quinton at New World Stages), THE CRUMPLE ZONE (w/Mario Cantone at Rattlestick) and as Sylvia St. Croix in RUTHLESS! He also starred as Frank 'N' Furter in the international tour of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. His popularity in recreating the Sweetest of Transvestites throughout Europe led him to record a tribute Solo CD entitled PERFECTLY FRANK in collaboration with author Richard O'Brien.

Model/actor Rob Eco scored the role of Tarzan in THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE largely from his viral and now iconic photographs, which first appeared in The Advocate under the headline "Artist Spotlight: Tarzan in New York." Rob is also a highly successful physical trainer and competitive bodybuilder. Mario Cantone achieved fame as the brutally honest, bitchy Anthony Marantino on "Sex and the City." His numerous Broadway credits include LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!, ASSASSINS, THE TEMPEST and LAUGH WHORE.

The director of photography for THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE is Erik Paulsen, with music by Drew Fornarola and David Nehls; orchestrations by Paul Doust; costumes & wigs by David Mitsch; makeup & wig styling by Vera Stromsted, Donanyely Mejia and Marty Thomas; and specialty costumes by Gail Baldoni. THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE is presented by Pure Motion Pictures.