THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON to Open This Weekend At Studio Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon will open this weekend at Studio Playhouse in Montclair, New Jersey! Enjoy these fast-paced and twist-filled retellings of fairy tales you've come to know and love!

The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon will run from June 6, 2025 - June 21, 2025. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online, or at the theater, located at 14 Alvin Place Upper Montclair NJ 07043.

The production is directed by Leticia Diaz, produced by: Anthony DiAmbrosio, and stars Jessica Jones, Kelly Dillon, Mario Capriola, Cindy Ryan, Josephine Perez, Brooke Kaye, Elana McKernan, Alexis Saarela, Evan Dassler-Pardalos, Red Poliandro, Andrea Podgarsky, Nicole Mercedes, Theresa Lyons, Marilyn Woodhull, Kayla Torres, Laurie Delinois, and Sinead Kerr.

Comments