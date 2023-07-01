TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE to Continue In Cape May

From June 8 through August 10, Classic American Tales (CAT) is presenting "Tales at the Dormer House," formerly known as "Tales of the Victorians" and "Tales in the Backyard" when previously produced by East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC). Guests are treated to lemonade and tasty treats while listening to stories by American authors like O. Henry, Zora Neale Hurston, and Mark Twain.

The summer schedule is 4:00 p.m. every Thursday at the historic Dormer House Bed and Breakfast, 800 Columbia Avenue in Cape May, NJ. Performances are on the front porch, weather permitting. Otherwise, they will be in the parlor. Cost is only $12.00, cash at the door, and guests at The Dormer House and children ages 12 and under are free.

On July 6, Frank Smith, Stephanie Garrett, and Megan Dean celebrate "Christmas in July." Garrett will read "Mirama's Christmas Test" by T. Thomas Fortune about an educated Black woman who wants to marry a man of equal stature. Dean's tale is O. Henry's "The Gift of the Magi," and Smith is reading "The Twelfth Guest," a haunting tale by Mary Wilkins Freeman.

Garrett and Smith are long-time readers for "Tales." Garrett was last on ELTC's stage in LOST ON THE Natchez Trace and Smith was ELTC's storyteller on "The Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides," co-sponsored with Cape May MAC, for 10 years. Dean is an actor, director, playwright, and teaching artist from Easton, PA. She has worked with The Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, People's Light Theater, and The Springville Center for the Arts.

Suzanne Dawson is reading from THE TIMES WE HAD on July 13, Marion Davies' autobiography in which she discusses her life as an actress and her affair with William Randolph Hurst. Dawson has performed in NYC, regional theaters and national tours, and appeared many times for ELTC including starring in Dorothy Parker: A CERTAIN WOMAN last summer.

On July 20, author, artist, and historian John Bailey will read his own story about Cape May's first lifeguard. He's written several books, including a history of the City of Cape May, CAPE MAY ISLAND, THE JEWEL OF THE JERSEY SHORE, now in its 3rd edition.

Stephanie Garrett and Frank Smith are reading tales TBD on July 27.

Michele LaRue presents tales from Elsie Singmaster's GETTYSBURG: STORIES OF THE RED HARVEST AND THE AFTERMATH (1913) on August 3. Along with performing at ELTC and other theaters, for over 25 years LaRue has performed throughout the country in her own one-person shows. Her late husband, Warren Kliewer, founded ELTC in 1980.

On August 10, Gayle Stahlhuth will read her one-woman play EVE'S DIARY based on the writings of Mark Twain. After 23 years serving as the producing artistic director of ELTC, Stahlhuth founded CAT to present story readings and plays about the human condition that have stood the test of time, as well as new works that relate to the many facets of what it means to be an "American." She is already getting storytellers of all ages who would like to work with her on this exciting new venture. Playwriting and acting workshops will also be offered. CAT, operating in Cape May and Manhattan, intends to tell America's stories one tale at a time.

Reservations are appreciated, and may be made through CAT by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing classicamericantales@aol.com. Details about this and other CAT events are found on ClassicAmericanTales.org.

Photo Credit: Gayle Stahlhuth