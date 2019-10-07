Swingin' Sinatra Breakfast Becomes A Birthday Bash

A special birthday moment was celebrated during the "Swingin' Breakfast with Frank & Dean!" at the Nassau Inn in Princeton, New Jersey, on Sunday October 6, 2019.

Producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications presented an event attendee with a sweetly decorated dessert to honor her 91st birthday!

The lovely Carmen Thoden, 91 years young, attended the Sinatra inspired event with her daughter and son-in-law. But she had no idea that Frank Sinatra impersonator Jesse Posa would dedicate a song to her as a birthday surprise.

Jesse Posa, joined by Joe Perce as Dean Martin, serenaded Ms. Thoden, and the crowd sang happy birthday to her.

Ms. Morris then gave Carmen a gift, a special photo as a remembrance of the swingin' event, which she delighted in receiving.

Prior to the birthday festivities, a sensational buffet was enjoyed, as well as an entertaining chat by two special guest speakers.

Distinguished Sinatra scholars, Charles "Chuck" Granata and Dana Polan, shared their thoughts and unique insights about Frank Sinatra, the man and his music.

Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra. He is a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He is also the producer and occasional co-host of Nancy Sinatra's weekly radio program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Dana Polan is Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 9 books in film and media, including The Sopranos, Julia Child's The French Chef, and Scenes of Instruction: The Beginnings of the U.S. Study of Film.

Karen Morris has produced more than a few Rat Pack events recently. When asked about her favorite moment during the event Ms. Morris replied, "There were so many wonderful moments. I can't choose! The gracious attendees, the surprise birthday celebration, the performance of Frank and Dean, and the fascinating talk by Chuck and Dana."

After the birthday revelry, more classic Sinatra songs were performed by the famous NY Rat Pack duo of Jesse Posa and Joe Perce. Both have been delighting audiences with their humorous antics and combined chemistry for over a decade.

Rounding out the celebration was a patriotic song sung as a tribute to all Veterans to salute their military service.

A marvelous musical way to spend a Sunday celebrating Sinatra and friends!





