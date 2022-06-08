Swingin' Breakfast Event Celebrates Frank Sinatra in August

Celebrate the music of Frank Sinatra with a ring-a-ding-ding breakfast and a sunny seaside view!

This swingin' event is being presented by producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications, on Sunday, August 14, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at the Avon Marina, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-the-Sea, New Jersey.

Alongside a picturesque view of the Marina, attendees will savor the combination of a marvelous breakfast buffet, and the sounds of Sinatra sung by the highly acclaimed vocalist, Steven Maglio.

For over a decade Mr. Maglio has been performing his very popular and long running nightclub act, Sounds of Sinatra, at The Carnegie Club in New York City. Every Saturday evening he continues to swing with the 11- piece Stan Rubin Orchestra as part of two featured shows, Sinatra: Remembering The Sands," at 8:30PM followed by "Sinatra Songs" at 10:30PM.

Over the years many celebrities have enjoyed Mr. Maglio's performances, including famous actor and showman Tony Danza, who after hearing him sing commented "I like Steven's singing because he pays attention to those minor details that make a song popular, and then puts those details into his own renditions. That's one of the marks of a great singer."

Seating is indoors for the main event and the room is quite airy with large windows overlooking the marina. The venue allows BYOB. Masks are optional.

Free event parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ, or if the lot is full, free parking is available nearby at 43 Main Street.

Advance tickets are required to attend and are on sale now. A code number is needed to enter the ticket site. For more info, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com



