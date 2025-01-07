Sutton Foster to Perform at State Theatre New Jersey in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present An Evening with Sutton Foster on Friday, January 31 at 8pm. The Tony Award-winning artist will perform from her extensive Broadway catalog including, The Music Man, Anything Goes, and Sweeney Todd. Tickets range from $39-$69.



Sutton Foster is a Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer who was most recently seen starring in an acclaimed turn as Princess Winnifred in the Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress at the Hudson Theatre. Foster reprised the role after leading the critically adored New York City Center Encores! adaptation. Prior, Foster starred as Mrs. Lovett in the Tony® Award-winning Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street opposite Aaron Tveit at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.



The two-time Tony-winning actress starred as Marian Paroo in the 2022 Broadway Revival of The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theatre. Her performance earned her seventh Tony Award nomination and the coveted 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.



In the summer of 2021, Foster reprised one of her most notable roles as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London in which she earned an Oliver Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. A cinematic version of the show had a subsequent limited release in U.S. and Australia theaters. Her original performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre earned her a 2011 Tony® Award for Best Actress in a Musical.



Foster starred as The Baker’s Wife in the Hollywood Bowl’s sold-out summer 2019 production of Into the Woods. Previously, she appeared in the title role of the New Group’s 50th anniversary revival of Sweet Charity and in Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley’s Tony®-nominated Broadway revival, Violet. Foster also appeared on stage as Queenie in New York City Center Encores! Off-Center’s production of The Wild Party in July 2015.



Under the direction of Michael Mayer, Foster starred as Millie Dillmount in the 2002 Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie at the Marquis Theatre. Originating the role, she established herself as one of the greatest talents in the industry and earned her first Tony® Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. Foster has originated numerous notable roles, including Princess Fiona in Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire’s Shrek the Musical at The Broadway Theatre, as well as Inga in Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan’s parody of the horror film genre, Young Frankenstein, at Foxwoods Theatre.



Foster’s performance as Janet Van De Graaff in Casey Nicholaw’s The Drowsy Chaperone at the Marquis Theatre in 2006 earned her Tony Award, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Award nominations. Her other theater credits include: Les Misérables, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Annie, and Grease. In addition, Foster made her Off-Broadway debut as Prudence in Paul Weitz's comedy, Trust which showed at Second Stage Theatre and starred Zach Braff, Bobby Cannavale, and Ari Graynor.



In the fall of 2021, she became a first-time author with the release of her memoir Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life. The page-turner is comprised of funny and intimate stories and reflections about how crafting has kept her sane while navigating the highs and lows of family, love, and show business.



On television, Foster led the critically acclaimed TV Land series, Younger. Created by Sex in the City's Darren Star and styled by the iconic Pat Field, the esteemed series was the longest-running original series in TV Land history.



Foster first collaborated with Amy Sherman-Palladino when she starred as Michelle Simms in the beloved ABC Family series, Bunheads. She reunited with Amy Sherman-Palladino later, guest starring roles in the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and the final season of Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Foster’s additional on-screen credits include ABC’s A Million Little Things, CBS drama Instinct, HBO’s® comedy series Flight of the Conchords, USA Network’s Royal Pains, Law & Order: SUV, Elementary, Psych, and guest appearances on the well-known children series Disney’s Johnny and the Sprites, and PBS’s Sesame Street.



As a solo artist, Foster has toured the country with her hit solo concert which featured songs from her debut solo CD Wish as well as her follow-up CD, An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle. She has also graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series, and many others. She released her third solo album, Take Me to the World, through Ghostlight Deluxe, June 1, 2018.



