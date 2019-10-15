Sutton Foster Headlines First Show Of New PRINCETON POPS Series

On Friday, November 8 at 8:00pm, superstar Sutton Foster stars in An Evening with Sutton Foster, headlining the first show of Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) and McCarter Theatre Center's new PRINCETON POPS series collaboration. The Tony Award-winning singer, actor, and dancer Sutton Foster performs personal song favorites and Broadway classics including "Anything Goes," "C'est Magnifique," "Down with Love," "I Get a Kick out of You," "Sunshine on My Shoulders," "Singing in the Rain," and so much more. The Princeton Symphony Orchestra accompanies Ms. Foster under the baton of John Devlin, former PSO assistant conductor, now music director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. The performance takes place in McCarter's Matthews Theatre.

McCarter Theatre Center Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg says, "Sutton Foster is absolutely magical. There truly is nothing like seeing her perform live. Charming, open-hearted, and beyond talented. And to see her sing with the entire Princeton Symphony Orchestra is a very special treat. Broadway musicals are back in Princeton in a very big way."

Sutton Foster can currently be seen starring as the lead of Darren Star's hit TV Land series, "Younger." Broadway credits include Violet, Anything Goes (Tony Award), Shrek, Young Frankenstein, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award), Les Misérables, Annie, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Grease. Off-Broadway, she's performed in Sweet Charity (The Pershing Square Signature Center), The Wild Party (City Center Encores!), Trust (Second Stage), Anyone Can Whistle (City Center Encores!). Ms. Foster's album titles include Take Me to the World, Wish, and An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Café Carlyle. On television, she's appeared in "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," "Bunheads," "Elementary," "Psych," "Royal Pains," "Law & Order: SVU," "Flight of the Conchords" and "Sesame Street." She holds an honorary doctorate from Ball State University, where she also teaches.

Other upcoming PRINCETON POPS performances include: The Big Time, a concert reading of a new musical comedy from Douglas Carter Beane-author of Broadway's Sister Act, Cinderella, and Xanadu-and composer Douglas J. Cohen (January 31, 2020) and The Art of the Movie Score, conducted by Rossen Milanov and featuring violinist Daniel Rowland in a showcase of music from Star Wars, Harry Potter, Vertigo, La La Land, and more (May 9, 2020).

PRINCETON POPS Tickets start at $25 and are available via www.mccarter.org or www.princetonsymphony.org, also by phone at 609 258-2787, or in person at the McCarter Ticket Office, located at 91 University Place in Princeton.

Programs, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.





