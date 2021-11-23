Surflight Theatre Announces Holiday Offerings

Wondering what to do for the Holidays to make memories, share time, celebrate with others, connect with others, and/or help your local economy? Join Surflight and our fellow businesses for Holidays on the Island.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.surflight.org or by calling 609 492 9477 or in person at the box office M-F 10 to 5 or day of show. Gift certificates are also available for holiday gifts to both Show Place and Surflight by calling 609 492 9477. The 2022 Season will be announced Thanksgiving Week!

Buddy The Buddy Holly Story

November 23-28

$41.00 Adults, $31.00 Children 12 and under

Tells the true story of Buddy's meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when "That'll Be The Day" hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on "The Day the Music Died". The show features over 20 of Buddy Holly's greatest hits "Peggy Sue", "Everyday", "Oh Boy", "Rave On" and "Raining In My Heart" plus Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" and the Big Bopper's "Chantilly Lace". The incredible legacy of the young man with glasses, whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period during the golden days of rock & roll, continues to live on in Buddy. This National Touring Company, directed by Steve Steiner, stops in Beach Haven as part of its 40 city tour.

Ebenezer A Musical Christmas Carol

December 4th through the 19th

$41.00 Adults, $31.00 Children 12 and under

Charles Dickens' classic holiday ghost story comes to life on the stage with music and dancing and a little bit of magic. The story tells of bitter and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge's ideological, ethical, and emotional transformation resulting from supernatural visits from Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. Get into the spirit of the season with a classic. Bring the whole family to see this holiday favorite.

New Years Eve Bash and Bubbly

With Daivd Clark"s Songs In The Attic Tribute To Billy Joel

2 SHOWS 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM, $41.50 pp.

Ring in the New Year with your favorite tunes, good company, some bubbly. Cheers!