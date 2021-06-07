Supergroup EARTH, WIND & FIRE Comes to NJPAC This December

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) is proud to present Earth, Wind & Fire on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Earth, Wind & Fire is coming back to NJPAC! The GRAMMY Award-winning supergroup is responsible for some of the funnest, funkiest tunes of all time: "September," "Shining Star," "After the Love Has Gone," "Sing a Song."

It'll be a "Boogie Wonderland" for two nights at NJPAC. Get your tickets to one or both performances, and "Let's Groove!"

"Earth, Wind & Fire proved the power of black music. The awesomely talented band rose to prominence in the Seventies by bringing together the sounds that came before it -jazz, blues, R&B, pop, gospel, African roots, funk, and deep soul-making an impact that transcends race, cultures, and time. One of the tightest ensembles since the Count Basie Orchestra, Earth, Wind & Fire are legendary for their stage shows, a spectacle of magic, muscle, and musicianship."

-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame