Summit Playhouse Presents Live Performances in August
Performances included SONGS OF THE SHUTDOWN and the first SUMMIT PLAYHOUSE BAKE-OFF
The Summit Playhouse recently hosted two entertaining events in August. Songs of the Shutdown combined some of Summit Playhouse's finest young talent in a musical theatre cabaret. One hundred sixty people gathered on the lawn of the Summit Village Green on the evening of August 8 to enjoy a wide array of songs from everyone's favorite musicals. Matt Green, director, and music director, Kyle Cao, brought a little bit of Broadway to a socially distanced atmosphere. Songs of the Shutdown can be viewed in its entirety on the Playhouse's YouTube channel.
The Summit Playhouse also hosted its first Summit Playhouse Bake-Off, a writing exercise held within a 48 hour period where a list of ingredients inspires people to create a piece of theatre. The Summit Playhouse Bake-Off received 44 scripts and whittled it down to five for a live presentation. The Summit Playhouse Bake-Off can also be viewed on the Playhouse's YouTube channel.
The Summit Playhouse hopes to bring more entertainment no matter what the circumstances.