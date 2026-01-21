Studio Playhouse Will Stage OUR TOWN in Montclair, NJ

With themes of love, family, and what truly matters, it's a story that feels more relevant than ever.
Our Town is opening this weekend at Studio Playhouse in Montclair NJ. Directed by Lynn Polan, Our Town is the beloved American classic that recently wowed Broadway audiences. This funny, touching, and surprisingly modern play takes you into the heart of small-town life, where ordinary moments become unforgettable.
Our Town will charm, move, and stay with you long after the curtain falls.
Catch Our Town January 23, 24, 30, 31, February 6, 7 at 8:00 pm and January 25 and February 1 at 3:00 pm at Studio Playhouse - 14 Alvin Pl. Upper Montclair NJ 07043!
Brendan Garnett
Brooke Olivia Ginsberg
Caleb Finkel
Christopher Peterson
David Romankow
Devon Wells
Elliott Peterson
Faith Blasi
Gabe Michelson
Jack Pignatello
Jillian Flynn
Kristie McClain
Tara Spinelli
Ray Hoffman
Ronnie Carney
Ellie Leick
Bob Velasquez
