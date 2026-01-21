Studio Playhouse Will Stage OUR TOWN in Montclair, NJ

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Our Town is opening this weekend at Studio Playhouse in Montclair NJ. Directed by Lynn Polan, Our Town is the beloved American classic that recently wowed Broadway audiences. This funny, touching, and surprisingly modern play takes you into the heart of small-town life, where ordinary moments become unforgettable.

With themes of love, family, and what truly matters, it's a story that feels more relevant than ever. Our Town will charm, move, and stay with you long after the curtain falls.

Catch Our Town January 23, 24, 30, 31, February 6, 7 at 8:00 pm and January 25 and February 1 at 3:00 pm at Studio Playhouse - 14 Alvin Pl. Upper Montclair NJ 07043!

CAST:

Brendan Garnett

Brooke Olivia Ginsberg

Caleb Finkel

Christopher Peterson

David Romankow

Devon Wells

Elliott Peterson

Faith Blasi

Gabe Michelson

Jack Pignatello

Jillian Flynn

Kristie McClain

Mary Sullivan

Patrick Dwyer

Tara Spinelli

Ray Hoffman

Ronnie Carney

Ellie Leick

Bob Velasquez