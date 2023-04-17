Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Student Blog: Overcoming Burnout

Burnout is the real deal. Don't let it get in your way.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Burnout is no joke.

This semester, more than any before, I have felt the very real and impactful effects of burnout and stretching myself too thinly. Between academic obligations, extracurriculars, maintaining a social life, and maintaining my own well being, it genuinely feels like there is no time for anything. It often seems like there just aren't enough hours in the day.

Last week, as a student at Rutgers University, I was given a slight reprieve from the mayhem of college life due to a five day long strike. No classes, no responsibilities, no nothing. Just the opportunity to sit back, enjoy the warm weather, and support the union.

Students across my campus took the absence of classes as a chance to let loose, party everyday, tan, and essentially get a sneak peek into summer. Student Blog: Overcoming Burnout I suddenly had the freedom to lay out on my front porch, spend uninterrupted time with my friends, and even take a spontaneous drive to the beach.

Now, with the strike seemingly settled and life returning back to normal at full speed, work feels even harder to do than before. There are only so many weeks left in the semester, and after an entire week of rest and relaxation, I can honestly say that I don't want to do anything. At all.

I am burnt out with a capital B.

I am someone who enjoys being overbooked and busy, until I don't. It's all sunshines and rainbows until deadlines all fall on the same day and your calendar starts to look like something out of a very real and inescapable nightmare.

The American Psychological Association notes burnout as, "physical, emotional, or mental exhaustion accompanied by decreased motivation, lowered performance, and negative attitudes towards oneself and others." This begrudging feeling is so incredibly common amongst college kids, especially this time of year. Why would you want to write an essay when the sun is finally out? Why would you want to study for final exams after being stuck inside for months with your nose stuck in your work?

Despite how honestly annoying and stressful finals are, I am determined to not let burnout get in the way of finishing out this semester stronger than ever.

What I have found works best in situations like this is creating small and attainable goals every day. Little to-do lists have more power than one would think. If I can make my bed and get myself to class, why can't I sit down for a few hours and write one page of my paper? Outlining tasks that I know I have the ability to manage and complete is the best way for me to actually get them done.

I've even gone as far as adding menial tasks like showering and eating dinner to my to-do list, all just to replicate that feeling of accomplishment and to motivate myself to do more.

It sounds stupid, I know, but looking back on a days worth of errands and assignments all neatly crossed off on my list makes me eager to keep trudging forward.

We all have the power to push through and persevere through trying and busy times in our lives. With just a little effort and motivation, we can do more than we thought was possible.



