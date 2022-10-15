State Theatre New Jersey to Present HIP HOP FEVER This Month

State Theatre New Jersey and Fever Records will present Hip Hop Fever on Friday, October 28 at 8pm. The Hip Hop Fever concert is a celebration of Hip Hop music and culture, showcasing the Hip Hop pioneers of the '80s and '90s. Tickets range from $39-$99.

Hosted by Ralph McDaniels (Video Music Box) and Sal Abbatiello (Fever Records), Hip Hop Fever will feature live performances from Slick Rick ("Mona Lisa"), Rob Base ("It Takes Two"), The Sugarhill Gang ("Rapper's Delight"), Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio of The Furious Five ("The Message"), Nice & Smooth ("Sometimes I Rhyme Slow"), Black Sheep ("The Choice Is Yours"), Lil' Cease of Junior M.A.F.I.A ("Get Money"), Roxanne Shanté ("Roxanne's Revenge"), Playgirl Ari ("Why Did You Do Me Wrong"), and music by Grand Wizzard Theodore and DJ Hollywood.

For this concert, State Theatre has partnered with local New Brunswick establishments Social Room and Perle. Patrons who dine with Social Room on the night of the show receive 20% off when they show their Hip Hop Fever ticket stub. After the concert, head to Perle for Old School Hip Hop Night with DJ Wallah. Show your Hip Hop Fever ticket at Perle and get in free of charge. Social Room is located at 367 George Street and Perle at 13 Paterson Street.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey has reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.