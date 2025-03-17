State Theatre New Jersey to Present 'Daniel Tosh Live' in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



State Theatre New Jersey will present Daniel Tosh Live on Saturday, April 5 at 7 pm and 9:30 pm. Tickets range from $53.50-$250. Daniel Tosh is a comedian, host, writer, and producer.

After graduating from the University of Central Florida with a degree in Marketing, Tosh moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy. His standup career accelerated in 2001 after a performance on The Late Show with David Letterman after which Tosh would continue to appear in other shows including his own Comedy Central Presents, a 30-minute special two years later. He was also seen on Premium Blend and multiple episodes of The Tonight Show.

In 2005, Comedy Central would go on to release his debut album, True Stories I Made Up. Tosh would later release three additional hour-long specials for the network, all to popular and critical acclaim; Completely Serious (2007), Happy Thoughts (2011), and People Pleaser (2016).

Tosh is best known for hosting and creating TOSH.0, which aired on Comedy Central from 2009-2020. The show showcased internet clips with the addition of Tosh’s comedic perspective. It was one of the longest-running comedy series for Comedy Central and at its height became the most watched show by men from 18-34 on cable television.

Tosh can currently be heard and seen hosting his latest project, Tosh Show, a video podcast for iHeart Media. The show premiered to fantastic response garnering millions of watches and listens in the first weeks.

Tosh also Executive Produced and starred in Brickelberry for three seasons for Comedy Central. His other voiceover work was also featured on Paradise PD and The Life and Times of Tim.

Tosh has appeared in comedy festivals and toured all over the world including New Zealand, Australia, Montreal, and Ireland and at one point in his career was averaging over 100 college performances a year. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife and family.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre’s historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed here.

Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

