State Theatre New Jersey Will Host JERSEY TALENT This Weekend

State Theatre New Jersey will present Jersey Talent on Sunday, June 1 at 7pm. Jersey Talent, a talent show for ages 8-25, returns for its second year. Twelve finalists, including singers, dancers, pianists, and more, will perform live at the historic State Theatre. The winner of Jersey Talent wins a spot as a featured performer at the New Brunswick Heart Festival on August 9. Jersey Talent will be hosted by actor J.W. Corteìs (Gotham, The Black List). Tickets for Jersey Talent are $17.25.

Video auditions for Jersey Talent began in January. From the video submissions, 24 acts were chosen to audition live at the State Theatre. Of the 24 acts, 12 were selected to move forward to the live performance on June 1. Four judges from the New Brunswick community will select the top three finalists. The winner will be chosen based on audience applause. The Jersey Talent judges include Benjamin Bucca, Jr., Judge at the Middlesex County Courthouse; Carolina Moratti, chef, activist, and community organizer; Jessica Trechak, State Theatre’s Director of Event Services; and Lindy Zeledón, Family & Community Engagement Coordinator at New Brunswick Public Schools.

The Top 12 finalists include singers Aaron Crowell & Marisa Santiago (ages 16 & 17, Woodbridge), singer Cami Galvez (age 19, Manville), dancer Catalina M. Genik (age 8, Old Bridge), singer/actor Luciano Guidetti (age 16, Paramus), dancer Alexa Mackenzie (age 10, Morris Plains), drummer Dylan Merkel (age 16, Lebanon Township), singer/pianist Melody Nagle (age 13, Long Valley), singer Juliana Napadano (age 9, Doylestown, PA), pianist Elias Nicozisis (age 14, Hopewell), dancer Nia Nicozisis (age 13, Hopewell), singer Hailey Shafer (age 19, Woodland Park), and dancer Thansi Thatipamula (age 12, Edison).

“We are very excited to present this year’s amazing finalists for the second annual Jersey Talent,” said Sarah Chaplin, State Theatre New Jersey President & CEO. “It is our mission with Jersey Talent to provide this platform annually for youth to express themselves through art in a safe environment before a supportive audience of friends, family, and community.”

