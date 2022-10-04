State Theatre New Jersey Presents ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

State Theatre New Jersey presents a screening of the cult classic movie musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, October 22 at 11pm. Prior to the screening, the State Theatre is hosting a pre-show party with a full-service bar and DJ from 9pm to 11pm. The evening will be hosted by Rutgers University's Cabaret Theatre. Tickets are $15 and includes a goodie bag of props.

Starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, and Meat Loaf, The Rocky Horror Picture Show film features the songs "The Time Warp," "Dammit Janet," "Sweet Transvestite," and "Science Fiction/Double Feature."

Prior to the movie screening, there will be a pre-show party at 9pm, with a full-service bar and DJ. Ticket holders will receive a free goodie bag of props and are encouraged to sing-along to the movie and dress up for our Time Warp Costume Contest for prizes.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.