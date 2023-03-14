Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre New Jersey Presents MUSE Featuring Cirque FLIP Fabrique

The performance is  on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30pm. 

Mar. 14, 2023  
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents MUSE featuring Cirque FLIP Fabrique on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.

From Québec City, Canada, Cirque FLIP Fabrique is known globally for their contemporary circus productions. Performed at the world-renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022, FLIP Fabrique's 10th production MUSE explores gender identity in circus style. Through acrobatics, MUSE attempts to answer the question of "What does it mean to be a woman?" To showcase that there is more than one answer, the performers will explore gender archetypes they may not identify with, such as choosing to wear a football uniform or ballet outfit.

The touring production will feature circus artists Jérémie Arsenault (diablo), Kata Banhegyi (jump rope), Hugo Duquette (trapeze), Anne-Marie Godin (trapeze), Frédérique Hamel (trampoline), Evelyne Paquin-Lanthier (trapeze), and Cédrik Pinault (trampoline). MUSE also features live onstage vocals by singer Flávia Nascimento.

MUSE is directed by Maxime Robin and Sophie Thibeault with artistic direction by Bruno Gagnon. The show features an original score by Millimetrik, lyrics by Valérie Clio, and arrangements by Guillaume Tondreau. MUSE also includes scenic design by Vanessa Cadrin, light design by Kevin Dubois, makeup by Nathalie Simard, and costumes by Erica Schmitz and Camila Comin.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.




Elise Harvey, a sophomore from Bridgewater attending Hillsborough High School and the Somerset County Vocational and Technical High School Theatre Arts Program, captured first prize in The Theater Project's prestigious 21st Annual Young Playwrights Competition.
