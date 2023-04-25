Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre New Jersey Presents MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL

The show is on Saturday, May 6, 2023, 2pm & 7pm.

Apr. 25, 2023  

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Madagascar the Musical on Saturday, May 6 at 2pm and 7pm. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip-hop Hippo, and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical adventure. The family-friendly musical features new original music and a colorful cast of larger-than-life characters from the iconic film. Tickets range from $19-$79.

Madagascar the Musical features everyone's favorite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. Complete with high-energy dance numbers and plenty of comedic shenanigans, this story of friendship, hope, and adventure will leave audiences with no choice but to "Move It, Move It!" With a book by Kevin Del Aguila and original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan, the musical features songs "I Like to Move It," "It's Showtime," "Wild and Free," "Best Friends," "Relax, Be Cool, Chill Out," "Living in Paradise," "Together Forever," and more.

With original direction by Kirk Jameson, the cast features Gary Paul Bowman (Alex), Sterling McClary (Marty), Maria Norris (Gloria), James Silverstein (Melman), Steven Makropoulos (King Julien), Jordan Taylor (Rico/Lyn/US Gloria), Katie Whittemore (Private/Mort/US Candy), Alex Burnette (Skipper/Maurice), Randy Campo (Mason/Lars), Anna Telfer (Candy/Kowalski/US Gloria), Niko Kaim (Swing), and Ryan Koch (Swing).

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.




