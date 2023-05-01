Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre New Jersey Presents LeAnn Rimes, May 20

Opening for LeAnn Rimes is special guest, Williams Honor.

May. 01, 2023  

State Theatre New Jersey Presents LeAnn Rimes, May 20

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents LeAnn Rimes the story...so far tour on Saturday, May 20 at 8pm. Opening for LeAnn Rimes is special guest, Williams Honor. Tickets range from $39-$69.

LeAnn Rimes has sold more than 48 million units globally, won two Grammy Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; two World Music Awards; three Academy of Country Music Awards; two Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, she won "Best New Artist" making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win "Artist of the Year" at the Billboard Music Awards.

In 2022, Rimes was presented with the prestigious ASCAP Golden Note Award, which is an award presented to genre-spanning songwriters, composers, and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones. Out of the 63 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, Rimes' ballad "How Do I Live," holds the record as Billboard's Hot 100 all-time #1 hit by a female artist and currently ranks #6 on Billboard's "Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Songs" list. In 2022, the world-renowned singer had a big year including the release of her 19th album God's Work (EverLe Records via Thirty Tigers/The Orchard). The album, which features a roster of accomplished artists including Ziggy Marley, Mickey Guyton, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, and more, was listed as #9 on Variety's "The Best Albums of 2022."

The opening act for LeAnn Rimes is Williams Honor. Comprised of singer/songwriter Reagan Richards and songwriter/producer Gordon Brown, they are the Jersey Shore's first ever country duo.

With their sophomore album, eX newly released and the first single "Can't Wait 2 B Ashamed," coming to radio this summer, Williams Honor continues to mix traditional country, along with its modern evolution and their Jersey roots, creating a unique sound they are proud to call their own-Jersey Country. WH has toured nationally and shared the stage with some of the format's biggest stars, having direct support slots for Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Trace Adkins, Jessie James Decker, Natalie Stovall (of Runaway June and televised host of The Grand Ole Opry), Eric Paslay, LoCash, Logan Mize, Tony Jackson, and John Eddie, among many others.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.




