State Theatre New Jersey Presents BLIPPI: JOIN THE BAND TOUR In September

State Theatre New Jersey will present Blippi: Join the Band Tour! on Saturday, September 28 at 2pm and 6pm. Show tickets range from $29-$69. A post-show Blippi Photo Experience is also available for purchase.

Blippi will be joined onstage at STNJ by Meekah along with their singing and dancing buddies and LIVE musicians. They’ll explore what makes music, including sounds, rhythms and instruments, with fan-favorite Blippi hits.

“We are turning it up to 11 with the Blippi: Join the Band Tour this Fall,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. “Blippi is a rockstar for today’s kids and has been delighting millions of children and families all over the world. A brand-new show that amps up the excitement to an even higher volume with a live band onstage was the next logical step in continuing Blippi touring around the world.”

“Following the success of previous tours, Blippi: Join the Band Tour will bring families to their feet across the country to dance and sing along to their favorite Blippi hits as well as some brand-new songs.” Susan Vargo, Head of Global Experiences at Moonbug Entertainment added, “Parents and kids alike will share in making music the Blippi way, with curiosity and silliness center stage!”

Blippi on Tour has traveled the globe multiple times and has delighted millions of international fans throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, with plans to visit many more new countries in 2024. Blippi inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views across platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, Cartoonito, Sky, Amazon, and YouTube, and millions of fans around the world. The franchise has expanded rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners. Blippi’s buddies Meekah and Juca have spun off into their own shows and Blippi lives off the screen as well with sold-out live events, popular music tracks, and in-demand toys available at all major retailers.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

