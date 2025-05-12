Stars To Perform With Special Guests Grasser Live At Asbury Lanes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prudential North to Shore Festival is set to rock the Jersey Shore on Saturday, June 21, at 8:00 p.m. with Canadian indie rock band Stars and special guests Asbury's own Grasser at the iconic Asbury Lanes.

Stars, a critically acclaimed indie pop band based in Montreal, Canada, is known for its ethereal melodies that promise an unforgettable evening. Since their formation in 2000, they have captivated audiences worldwide with their evocative storytelling and lush, cinematic soundscapes.

Led by vocalists Torquil Campbell and Amy Millan, the band's lineup also includes Chris Seligman, Evan Cranley, and Pat McGee. Stars is renowned for delivering powerful live performances and poignant narratives that explore themes of love, loss, and human connection. Their breakthrough album, *Set Yourself on Fire* (2004), is a landmark in the indie music scene, featuring iconic tracks such as "Your Ex-Lover Is Dead" and "Ageless Beauty." Subsequent releases, including *In Our Bedroom After the War* (2007), *The Five Ghosts* (2010), and *There Is No Love in Fluorescent Light* (2017), have further solidified their status as one of Canada's most beloved and enduring indie acts.

Stars continues to evolve artistically while maintaining their Signature Sound—a compelling mix of heart-wrenching lyricism and sweeping orchestral arrangements. With a strong commitment to connecting with audiences through raw, honest storytelling, Stars remains a vital voice in contemporary indie music.

Grasser, an indie pop band from Asbury Park, NJ, consists of Dana Yurcisin (producer and singer), Biff Swenson (lyricist and percussionist), and Nick Gianatiempo (multi-instrumentalist). They are known for their unique blend of voice memos, warped guitar effects, and restless rhythms. Grasser's new album, *You're Welcome For Having Us,*, and features songs like "Vapid Dense," "Bury Me Loose," and "Don't Make It Weird." They describe themselves as a band pushing the boundaries of indie pop.

Tickets to see Stars and Grasser are on sale now and can be purchased at asburylanes.com or by visiting northtoshore.com.

ASBURY PARK

June 14: Eggy at Wonder Bar.

June 15: Los Angeles League of Musicians (LA LOM) at Wonder Bar.

June 16: “Happy Mondays” (lineup TBA) at Wonder Bar.

June 18: Motion City Soundtrack at Stone Pony.

June 19: Steel Pulse at Stone Pony.

June 19: Asbury Jams: Delicate Steve at Wonder Bar.

June 19: Locals Showcase (lineup TBA) at Asbury Lanes.

June 19: Locals Showcase (lineup TBA) at House of Independents.

June 20: Crumb, Kassie Krut at Stone Pony.

June 20: Emerson Woolf & the Wishbones at Asbury Lanes.

June 20: Cults, Zzzahara at House of Independents.

June 20: The Parlor Mob at Wonder Bar.

June 21: Lawrence, Allen Stone at Stone Pony.

June 21: Stars at Asbury Lanes.

June 21: Brenda K. Starr at House of Independents.

June 21: The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw at Wonder Bar.

June 21: “Asbury Underground” at various locations.

June 22: Slightly Stoopid at Stone Pony Summer Stage.

June 22: Larkin Poe, Zach Person at Asbury Lanes.

June 22: Locals Showcase: Penelope Road at Wonder Bar.

June 23: “Happy Mondays” (lineup TBA) at Wonder Bar.

June 25: Moon Hooch at Wonder Bar.

June 26: Jack's Mannequin at Stone Pony Summer Stage.

June 26: Asbury James: Basic at Wonder Bar.

June 27: Streetlight Manifesto at Stone Pony Summer Stage.

June 27: Ripe at Asbury Lanes.

June 27: John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band at Wonder Bar.

June 28: Fantastic Cat, John Gallagher Jr. at Wonder Bar.

June 29: George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Living Colour at Stone Pony Summer Stage.

ASBURY PARK COMMUNITY EVENTS

June 19: Sense of Belonging at Asbury Park Carousel

June 19: Springwood Avenue Sounds at Blackbird Commons

June 19: She's NorMale at House of Independents

June 20: Ryan Gregg at Asbury Lanes

June 20: The DTS at Asbury Lanes

June 20: Paint on Pine at Pine Street between 2nd and 3rd Ave

June 20: Memory Palace at The Asbury Carousel Building

June 20: Soul in the Park 3 at GotPicz Photography Studio

June 21: Juneteenth Family Arts Festival at Springwood Avenue Park

June 21: Print-a-Palooza at 808 Springwood Ave

June 21: Cazzeek Brothers at Springwood Park

June 21: SOULCASE Community Night at Konscious Community Center

June 21: Dance is Life at Asbury Park Boardwalk Carousel Building

June 22: Newark Pride, INC. at Wonder Bar

June 22: Georgies Community Cookout at Georgies Bar

June 22: Funk Fest at Rbar

June 22: Sount Bytes at Salvation Army Asbury Park

June 22: Heaven vs Hell at Good Hope Annex

June 22: Lens on Asbury Park at GotPicks Photgraphy Studio

ATLANTIC CITY

June 14: Books on the Move: Alvin Ailey at Kennedy Plaza

ATLANTIC CITY COMMUNITY EVENTS

June 14: Bash at Back Sov at Sovereign Avenue Skatepark Back Sov

June 14: Orange Loop Block Party at Cardinal

June 15: Global Grooves at O'Donnell Memorial Park

June 21: FREE: Atlantic City Artists at Historic Gardner's Basin

June 26: FREE: R&B Society at Historic Gardner's Basin

August 23: John Brancy at the Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel

September 6: Atlantic City Latino Festival at Showboat at the Boardwalk

October 4: Mary Cross' Phyllis Hyman at RESORTS Casino Hotel

October: AC Pride TBA

November 1: Dia De Los Muertos at Noyes Arts Garage

November 7: ARTerriors TBA

1/17,2/14, 3/14, 4/11, and 5/15/2026: AC Jamming at Gin Rickey's Bar

RED BANK

June 21: moe. at Count Basie Center for the Arts

NEWARK

June 17: String Cheese Incident at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.

June 18-20: Black Creative Economy Summit at Symphony Hall.

June 19: Natalia Lafourcade at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.

June 20: Hot 97's Summer Jam at Prudential Center. Lineup TBA.

June 20: Third Eye Blind, Stars at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.

June 20: Two Funny Mamas featuring Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley at Victoria Theater at NJPAC.

June 21: Kumail Nanjiani at Victoria Theater at NJPAC.

June 22: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at Prudential Center.

June 22: Bassem Youssef at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.

June 22: Bob Summer at NJPAC

June 23: Food Insecurity Panel at Chase Room at NJPAC.

June 26: Stone Temple Pilots, Parlor Mob at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.

June 26: Newark International Film Festival: Tate Brothers Panel Discussion

June 27: Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, Pete Davidson at Prudential Center.

June 27: Joey Diaz at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.

June 27: Nicole Byer at Victoria Theater at NJPAC.

June 27: New Jersey Symphony at Branch Brook Park. (free)

June 27: Sounds of the City: Felix Hernandez's Rhythm Revue Dance Part at Chambers Plaza at NJPAC. (free)

June 27: Newark International Film Festival: Acting class with Tobias Truvillion.

June 27: Newark International Film Festival: “Hip Hop to Hollywood,” Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly & Friends.

June 28: L.L. Cool J's Rock the Bell Festival at Prudential Center. Lineup TBA.

June 28: Josh Johnson at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.

June 28: Rosebud Baker at Victoria Theater at NJPAC.

June 28: Sounds of the City: Big Daddy Kane at Chambers Plaza at NJPAC. (free)

June 28: Yogi Fest by Tye Daye at Lincoln Park.

June 28: Newark International Film Festival: Acting class with Morocco Omari.

June 28: Newark International Film Festival: Acting Class with Wendy McKenzie.

June 29: Gregory Porter at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.

June 29: Martin Amini at Victoria Theater at NJPAC.

June 29: Sounds of the City: Lettuce at Chambers Plaza at NJPAC. (free)

NEWARK COMMUNITY EVENTS

June 25: Love Out Loud at Dutch's Lounge @ Tryp Hotel

June 25: The Woman at the Well at First Presbyterian Church of Newark

June 26: Newark Grounds Night Fest at Mulberry Commons Park

June 26: Respect The Mic at Newark Stage

June 26: Broadway in the Bricks at Newark Public Library

June 26: Drunk Black History at ES550

June 27: Lyrics Matter at The Vault

June 28: Soul-O at NJPAC

June 28: Carrie Jackson at Clement's Place

June 28: Tropical Noise Fest at Lua Lounge

June 28: Jazz and Joy at Clement's Place

June 28: Jazz and Jamming at Clement's Place

June 28: Maurice Chestnut for Big Daddy Kane at NJPAC

June 28: P.Genz for Big Daddy Kane at NJPAC

June 29: Gail Cambell for Lettuce at NJPAC

June 29: Segdrick Marsh for Lettuce at NJPAC

June 29: Rest Fest at Newark Museum of Art

June 29: Taste of the City at Ferry Street

June 29: Down in the Ro' at Adega Bar and Grill Rooftop

MONTCLAIR

June 26-29: Montclair Film events at Clairidge Theater

Comments

Best Original Score - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 25% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 22% Julia Mattison, Noel Carey - Death Becomes Her - 18% Vote Now!