Stars To Perform With Special Guests Grasser Live At Asbury Lanes

Prudential North to Shore Festival is set to rock the Jersey Shore on Saturday, June 21, at 8:00 p.m. with Canadian indie rock band Stars and special guests Asbury's own Grasser at the iconic Asbury Lanes.
Stars, a critically acclaimed indie pop band based in Montreal, Canada, is known for its ethereal melodies that promise an unforgettable evening. Since their formation in 2000, they have captivated audiences worldwide with their evocative storytelling and lush, cinematic soundscapes.
Led by vocalists Torquil Campbell and Amy Millan, the band's lineup also includes Chris Seligman, Evan Cranley, and Pat McGee. Stars is renowned for delivering powerful live performances and poignant narratives that explore themes of love, loss, and human connection. Their breakthrough album, *Set Yourself on Fire* (2004), is a landmark in the indie music scene, featuring iconic tracks such as "Your Ex-Lover Is Dead" and "Ageless Beauty." Subsequent releases, including *In Our Bedroom After the War* (2007), *The Five Ghosts* (2010), and *There Is No Love in Fluorescent Light* (2017), have further solidified their status as one of Canada's most beloved and enduring indie acts.
Stars continues to evolve artistically while maintaining their Signature Sound—a compelling mix of heart-wrenching lyricism and sweeping orchestral arrangements. With a strong commitment to connecting with audiences through raw, honest storytelling, Stars remains a vital voice in contemporary indie music.
Grasser, an indie pop band from Asbury Park, NJ, consists of Dana Yurcisin (producer and singer), Biff Swenson (lyricist and percussionist), and Nick Gianatiempo (multi-instrumentalist). They are known for their unique blend of voice memos, warped guitar effects, and restless rhythms. Grasser's new album, *You're Welcome For Having Us,*, and features songs like "Vapid Dense," "Bury Me Loose," and "Don't Make It Weird." They describe themselves as a band pushing the boundaries of indie pop.
Tickets to see Stars and Grasser are on sale now and can be purchased at asburylanes.com or by visiting northtoshore.com.
June 14: Eggy at Wonder Bar.
June 15: Los Angeles League of Musicians (LA LOM) at Wonder Bar.
June 16: “Happy Mondays” (lineup TBA) at Wonder Bar.
June 18: Motion City Soundtrack at Stone Pony.
June 19: Steel Pulse at Stone Pony.
June 19: Asbury Jams: Delicate Steve at Wonder Bar.
June 19: Locals Showcase (lineup TBA) at Asbury Lanes.
June 19: Locals Showcase (lineup TBA) at House of Independents.
June 20: Crumb, Kassie Krut at Stone Pony.
June 20: Emerson Woolf & the Wishbones at Asbury Lanes.
June 20: Cults, Zzzahara at House of Independents.
June 20: The Parlor Mob at Wonder Bar.
June 21: Lawrence, Allen Stone at Stone Pony.
June 21: Stars at Asbury Lanes.
June 21: Brenda K. Starr at House of Independents.
June 21: The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw at Wonder Bar.
June 21: “Asbury Underground” at various locations.
June 22: Slightly Stoopid at Stone Pony Summer Stage.
June 22: Larkin Poe, Zach Person at Asbury Lanes.
June 22: Locals Showcase: Penelope Road at Wonder Bar.
June 23: “Happy Mondays” (lineup TBA) at Wonder Bar.
June 25: Moon Hooch at Wonder Bar.
June 26: Jack's Mannequin at Stone Pony Summer Stage.
June 26: Asbury James: Basic at Wonder Bar.
June 27: Streetlight Manifesto at Stone Pony Summer Stage.
June 27: Ripe at Asbury Lanes.
June 27: John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band at Wonder Bar.
June 28: Fantastic Cat, John Gallagher Jr. at Wonder Bar.
June 29: George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Living Colour at Stone Pony Summer Stage.
June 19: Sense of Belonging at Asbury Park Carousel
June 19: Springwood Avenue Sounds at Blackbird Commons
June 19: She's NorMale at House of Independents
June 20: Ryan Gregg at Asbury Lanes
June 20: The DTS at Asbury Lanes
June 20: Paint on Pine at Pine Street between 2nd and 3rd Ave
June 20: Memory Palace at The Asbury Carousel Building
June 20: Soul in the Park 3 at GotPicz Photography Studio
June 21: Juneteenth Family Arts Festival at Springwood Avenue Park
June 21: Print-a-Palooza at 808 Springwood Ave
June 21: Cazzeek Brothers at Springwood Park
June 21: SOULCASE Community Night at Konscious Community Center
June 21: Dance is Life at Asbury Park Boardwalk Carousel Building
June 22: Newark Pride, INC. at Wonder Bar
June 22: Georgies Community Cookout at Georgies Bar
June 22: Funk Fest at Rbar
June 22: Sount Bytes at Salvation Army Asbury Park
June 22: Heaven vs Hell at Good Hope Annex
June 22: Lens on Asbury Park at GotPicks Photgraphy Studio
June 14: Books on the Move: Alvin Ailey at Kennedy Plaza
June 14: Bash at Back Sov at Sovereign Avenue Skatepark Back Sov
June 14: Orange Loop Block Party at Cardinal
June 15: Global Grooves at O'Donnell Memorial Park
June 21: FREE: Atlantic City Artists at Historic Gardner's Basin
June 26: FREE: R&B Society at Historic Gardner's Basin
August 23: John Brancy at the Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel
September 6: Atlantic City Latino Festival at Showboat at the Boardwalk
October 4: Mary Cross' Phyllis Hyman at RESORTS Casino Hotel
October: AC Pride TBA
November 1: Dia De Los Muertos at Noyes Arts Garage
November 7: ARTerriors TBA
1/17,2/14, 3/14, 4/11, and 5/15/2026: AC Jamming at Gin Rickey's Bar
June 21: moe. at Count Basie Center for the Arts
June 17: String Cheese Incident at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.
June 18-20: Black Creative Economy Summit at Symphony Hall.
June 19: Natalia Lafourcade at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.
June 20: Hot 97's Summer Jam at Prudential Center. Lineup TBA.
June 20: Third Eye Blind, Stars at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.
June 20: Two Funny Mamas featuring Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley at Victoria Theater at NJPAC.
June 21: Kumail Nanjiani at Victoria Theater at NJPAC.
June 22: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at Prudential Center.
June 22: Bassem Youssef at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.
June 22: Bob Summer at NJPAC
June 23: Food Insecurity Panel at Chase Room at NJPAC.
June 26: Stone Temple Pilots, Parlor Mob at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.
June 26: Newark International Film Festival: Tate Brothers Panel Discussion
June 27: Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, Pete Davidson at Prudential Center.
June 27: Joey Diaz at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.
June 27: Nicole Byer at Victoria Theater at NJPAC.
June 27: New Jersey Symphony at Branch Brook Park. (free)
June 27: Sounds of the City: Felix Hernandez's Rhythm Revue Dance Part at Chambers Plaza at NJPAC. (free)
June 27: Newark International Film Festival: Acting class with Tobias Truvillion.
June 27: Newark International Film Festival: “Hip Hop to Hollywood,” Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly & Friends.
June 28: L.L. Cool J's Rock the Bell Festival at Prudential Center. Lineup TBA.
June 28: Josh Johnson at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.
June 28: Rosebud Baker at Victoria Theater at NJPAC.
June 28: Sounds of the City: Big Daddy Kane at Chambers Plaza at NJPAC. (free)
June 28: Yogi Fest by Tye Daye at Lincoln Park.
June 28: Newark International Film Festival: Acting class with Morocco Omari.
June 28: Newark International Film Festival: Acting Class with Wendy McKenzie.
June 29: Gregory Porter at Prudential Hall at NJPAC.
June 29: Martin Amini at Victoria Theater at NJPAC.
June 29: Sounds of the City: Lettuce at Chambers Plaza at NJPAC. (free)
June 25: Love Out Loud at Dutch's Lounge @ Tryp Hotel
June 25: The Woman at the Well at First Presbyterian Church of Newark
June 26: Newark Grounds Night Fest at Mulberry Commons Park
June 26: Respect The Mic at Newark Stage
June 26: Broadway in the Bricks at Newark Public Library
June 26: Drunk Black History at ES550
June 27: Lyrics Matter at The Vault
June 28: Soul-O at NJPAC
June 28: Carrie Jackson at Clement's Place
June 28: Tropical Noise Fest at Lua Lounge
June 28: Jazz and Joy at Clement's Place
June 28: Jazz and Jamming at Clement's Place
June 28: Maurice Chestnut for Big Daddy Kane at NJPAC
June 28: P.Genz for Big Daddy Kane at NJPAC
June 29: Gail Cambell for Lettuce at NJPAC
June 29: Segdrick Marsh for Lettuce at NJPAC
June 29: Rest Fest at Newark Museum of Art
June 29: Taste of the City at Ferry Street
June 29: Down in the Ro' at Adega Bar and Grill Rooftop
June 26-29: Montclair Film events at Clairidge Theater
