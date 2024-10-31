News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: Laura Bell Bundy and Eric McCormack at Enlow Recital Hall

Laura Bell Bundy and Eric McCormack will arrive on November 16.

By: Oct. 31, 2024
Spotlight: Laura Bell Bundy and Eric McCormack at Enlow Recital Hall Image
Join us for an electrifying concert with Broadway icons Eric McCormack and Laura Bell Bundy! Eric is celebrated for his Emmy-winning TV career and acclaimed Broadway roles, and Laura, a Tony-nominated powerhouse, will dazzle you with their charisma and incredible voice.

Together, they bring their magnetic chemistry from “THE COTTAGE” to the stage, promising a night of unforgettable entertainment that spans Broadway hits, cinematic charm, and chart-topping tunes.

Don’t miss this extraordinary duo, guaranteed to leave you spellbound!

