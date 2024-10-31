Spotlight: Laura Bell Bundy and Eric McCormack at Enlow Recital Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join us for an electrifying concert with Broadway icons Eric McCormack and Laura Bell Bundy! Eric is celebrated for his Emmy-winning TV career and acclaimed Broadway roles, and Laura, a Tony-nominated powerhouse, will dazzle you with their charisma and incredible voice.



Together, they bring their magnetic chemistry from “THE COTTAGE” to the stage, promising a night of unforgettable entertainment that spans Broadway hits, cinematic charm, and chart-topping tunes.



Don’t miss this extraordinary duo, guaranteed to leave you spellbound!



