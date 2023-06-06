Soul Storyteller Anthony Hamilton Comes To NJPAC, September 7

Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum soul storyteller Anthony Hamilton will be performing at New Jersey Performing Arts Center Thursday, September 7th at 8:00 p.m.



GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and actor Anthony Hamilton has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and been proclaimed a "national treasure" by the Los Angeles Times. The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee has cemented his place in the history books as the "narrator of love" with awe-inspiring performances and emotionally raw lyrics. Hamilton first burst onto the scene in 2003 with his smash hit "Charlene," which garnered the attention of NPR and resulted in him starring in their noteworthy documentary series.



In 2007, he made his film debut in the critically acclaimed American Gangster, and in 2012, he lent his vocals to the Django Unchained soundtrack.



Hamilton now adds author and publisher to his lists of accomplishments with the unveiling of his first self-published book Cornbread, Fish n' Collard Greens, where he shares the inspiration for some of the iconic songs in his illustrious career and his love of southern food.



Anthony Hamilton is known for a singular style that combines Southern-bred authenticity with a rich, raspy-edged delivery as sensitive as it is vital. Over the last decade, he has produced a series of platinum-selling albums and chart-topping R&B hits, including “Comin' Where I'm From,” “Charlene,” “You've Got the Love I Need,” and “Amen,” the first single from his latest LP, What I'm Feelin'. “



Tickets to see Anthony Hamilton go on-sale Friday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting njpac.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.