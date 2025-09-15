Skye Townsend Will Lead SECRETS TO SKETCH AND SITCOM Industry Masterclass at the PTW Comedy Conservatory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performers Theatre Workshop (PTW) will welcome renowned actress and character comedienne Skye Townsend (CBS's The Neighborhood, HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show) as their first PTW Comedy Conservatory Masterclass guest for the 2025-2026 Season on September 21st in Millburn, NJ.

PTW, a premiere performing arts school founded by Julliard graduates in 1983, announced last month they are expanding upon their Comedy Crew partnership with actress and producer Carlie Craig (MADtv, First Impressions with Dana Carvey) to become the PTW Comedy Conservatory - a first of-its-kind Professional Style comedy training program for young performers ages 7-16.

With the program expansion, the PTW Comedy Conservatory will now offer intermediate and advanced on-camera comedy courses, in addition to their already existing private and group lessons in character creation, improv and sketch - culminating in showcase performances at Don't Tell Mama NYC.

"Skye Townsend is our dream guest for our first Industry Masterclass of the PTW Comedy Conservatory," said Carlie Craig. "SECRETS TO SKETCH AND SITCOM will be an invaluable experience for our dedicated professional Gen Alpha comedians with Skye's finesse in comedic performance, industry insight and unmatched skill for character creation. We are thrilled to welcome her to PTW!"

Enrollment for this years' PTW Comedy Conservatory is open until October 3. You must be enrolled in the PTW Comedy Crew Program at the Conservatory to participate in their industry comedy masterclasses.

Guest artists for the Winter and Spring Industry Masterclasses will be announced later this year.