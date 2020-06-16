Shakespeare@'s New Radio Series Launches July 1st

Shakespeare @ Artistic Director Sean Hagerty has announced a new, all-free 'radio play' season of Shakespeare as a response to the COVID-19 epidemic. This new audio-play series entitled Shakespeare@ Home begins with Richard II, which launches July 1st 2020. Presented with original music and sound design, the radio plays are adapted and directed by Sean Hagerty. Mr. Hagerty has partnered with Emmy-winning Sonic Designs to capture the lost art and thrill of radio drama, all without leaving the confines of quarantine. Shakespeare@Home will continue the company's acclaimed tradition of delivering accessible interpretations of classic works for a new audience with a focus on international and cross-cultural exchange. There will be no cost to download and listen on-line at www.shakespeare-at.org.

Shakespeare@'s debut 2019 production of Hamlet, starring Jonathan Forbes garnered rave reviews and was hailed as "theatrical perfection", selling out the run. Artistic Director, Sean Hagerty says, "After our 2020 season was lost, we re-structured our format to continue productions, employ artists, and serve our mission. Shakespeare@ Home was conceived as an homage to the great heyday of serialized radio drama of the 1930's and the 40's.

The audio production of Richard II, features acclaimed talent from the New York Stage, Hollywood, and London's West End and stars Jamie Ballard in the title role (Harry Potter; War Horse; RSC, The National Theatre), Derek Wilson as Henry Bolingbroke (AMC's Preacher, Hulu's Future Man), Jonathan Forbes (Amazon's Catastrophe, BBC's Dublin Murders), Aria Shahghasemi (CW's Legacies), Andrew Sellon (Fox's Gotham), Ashlie Atkinson (Mr Robot, BlacKkKlansman), and Keith Hamilton Cobb (American Moor, Andromeda). Rounding out the rest of the cast are Mark J. Quiles, Jahsiah Mussig, Philip Buck, Charlotte East, and RSC and National Theatre veteran, David Hargreaves.

Presented in three weekly episodes, Richard II tells the timely story of the misrule and downfall of a mercurial King, leading to his overthrow by the opposing forces of the banished Henry Bolingbroke who ascends the throne to become Henry IV. This history play by William Shakespeare, which is believed to have been written in approximately 1595, is based on the reign of King Richard II from 1377-1399

Richard II features original music composed by Joan Melton with sound design is by Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton of Sonic Designs. Justin Goldner is the music producer and supervisor and casting is by Robin Carus. Sydney Steele is the Associate Producer.

