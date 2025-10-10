Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Host Community Blood Drive

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will host a community blood drive on Saturday, November 1, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison.

The event, presented in partnership with the New York Blood Center, coincides with the theatre’s upcoming production of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, running October 22 through November 16.

As part of its ongoing commitment to community engagement, STNJ invites patrons and local residents to participate in this life-saving initiative. “Community is at the heart of everything we do,” said Joe Grisanzio, Community Engagement Coordinator at STNJ. “We’re honored to open our doors not just for storytelling, but for service.”

The blood drive will take place in the Kirby Studio on the basement level of the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre. Appointments are recommended, though walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.

Event Details

Date & Time: Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre, 36 Madison Avenue (on the campus of Drew University), Madison, NJ 07940

Registration: Visit ShakespeareNJ.org for more information or to register for a donation time.