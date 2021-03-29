Sayreville War Memorial High School Plans Two Upcoming Virtual Productions

Sayreville War Memorial High School students are performing two virtual productions this spring, Tap Into reports.

A play called "Help Desk" will be released on April 1, and a musical called "Reconnecting: The Virtual Cabaret" comes on May 21.

"These productions take a very long time to plan, and so it was very difficult for us to kind of see into the future and figure out what the situation would be for everyone," said Laura DiStaulo, director of both productions. "We figured our best, safest bet would be to create a virtual option, especially for some of our students who are not necessarily ready to come back to school yet either... We wanted to include everyone as much as possible."

"Help Desk" is a comedy by Don Zolidis about a customer service helpline. The show is specifically made for a stay-at-home production, and in light of the pandemic, it has a lot of relatable situations that audience members will laugh at and enjoy.

"Reconnecting: The Virtual Cabaret" was created by DiStaulo and James Craft, vocal director of the musical. It brings together different music from different shows that share the theme of reconnecting with people.

"Just like any other year, there needs to be outlets for young people to pursue the things they like to do... this creative outlet to connect with our humanity, to connect with our culture, our friends and the people that matter to us," Craft said. "We thought that a lot of people aren't connecting right now, that they're disconnected and pulling away because they're isolated. Certainly, this gives people a chance to connect in some way."

Read more on Tap Into.