Savy Jackson, Kara Lindsay and More to Perform at Paper Mill Playhouse Spring 2025 Gala

Paper Mill Playhouse will host its Annual Gala: A Vision for the Future on Friday, May 9 at The Hilton Short Hills.



This yearly event celebrates the arts and raises vital funds to support Paper Mill Playhouse as a leader in American theater, dedicated to excellence, education, and accessibility. Gala guests will experience a night of exceptional entertainment including performances from Vincent Jamal Hooper and Savy Jackson (Take the Lead), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), and Elena Shaddow (Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music), accompanied by Matthew Lowy. The event also includes an exclusive live and silent auction and other opportunities to support Paper Mill’s groundbreaking work and ongoing mission to inspire audiences through live theater.



The online auction for A Vision for the Future is now open. CLICK HERE to register today. Bid on exclusive Broadway experiences, luxury vacations, private dinners, and premium sports and wellness offerings—all in support of Paper Mill’s mission to bring high-quality theater and arts education and accessibility to our community. You do not need to attend the Gala to be a winner. The auction closes on Friday, May 9 during the Gala.



The Gala will also pay tribute to Paper Mill Playhouse’s 2025 honorees, each of whom has exemplified a deep commitment to the arts in alignment with Paper Mill’s mission of making theater accessible and impactful and helping to shape theater for future generations.



Antoinette Scudder Patron of the Arts Award: Barbara and Peter Bye

Byrne/Kean Arts Advocate Award: William V. Engel Frank Carrington Award for Excellence in the Arts: Christopher Gattelli, Tony Award-winning director and choreographer who just helmed Take the Lead at Paper Mill Playhouse



This year’s Gala event chairs are Dr. and Mrs. William A. Tansey III. The Gala auction chair is Nancy E. Weeks. The Gala begins at 6:00pm, followed by the awards presentation, dinner, live auction, and performances. Individual tickets are available starting at $1,000, with tables of 10 available starting at $15,000.

