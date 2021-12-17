Sal 'The Voice' Valentinetti and the Big Band to Perform in the Superstar Theater at Resorts Casino Hotel

Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti and the Big Band will be performing in the Superstar Theater at Resorts Casino Hotel, on Saturday, February 12th at 8:00pm.

Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti is known best for his flawless vocals, larger than life personality, and heart of gold. He discovered his hidden vocal talent at the age of fifteen which led to his passion for singing and music. In 2016 Sal auditioned for Season 11 of the NBC show "America's Got Talent", where he blew the judges away and won Heidi Klum's golden buzzer. He then made it past the Semi-Finals and competed in the final show.

Ticket prices are $65, $55, and $45 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

"Sal the Voice," as he is known by everyone from Brooklyn to Bayshore, can be found on most Sundays sipping cappuccino at the café, telling stories, making jokes, and planning his next move - to bring back to American pop culture the consummate, classy, old-school entertainer with a heart of gold. Since racking up over 350 million views worldwide with his captivating AGT audition, the celebrated charismatic crooner has been invited to appear in hundreds of sold-out solo performances on stages around the world.