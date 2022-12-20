STOMP, The Doo Wop Project And More Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center This January

After a terrific December of holiday -related concerts and events, MPAC returns to regular programming in January, kicking off the year the always popular STOMP, and featuring comedy, ballroom dance, classic hits and more.

Just added is a second performance of Dancing with the Stars. This added matinee performance on Thursday January 19 at 4 pm goes on sale to the public on Thursday, December 22 at 10 am.

Here's the lineup:

Stomp

Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 3 pm & 8 pm

Stomp is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. Stomp uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.

$49-$89 LIMITED TICKETS FOR BOTH EVENTS

Manhattan Comedy Night

Friday, January 13, 2023 at 8 pm

Get some comic relief with our popular stand-up series showcasing the rising stars of comedy. Mature content, language. Adults only.

$25-$30

The Doo Wop Project

Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 8 pm

Featuring stars of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys, A Bronx Tale and Motown: The Musical, The Doo Wop Project recreates and reimagines the greatest music in American pop history! The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a musical journey from classic groups like the Crests and Belmonts to the sounds of The Temptations and The Four Seasons, to "DooWopified" versions of modern artists like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5.

$29-$59 LIMITED TICKETS

Dancing with the Stars: Live! - 2023 Tour

Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

America's favorite dance show is back on tour! See the ballroom brought to life in this brand-new production featuring your favorite Dancing with the Stars pros, PLUS special guest co-host Gabby Windey of The Bachelorette! With dazzling routines in every style, jaw-dropping talent, and non-stop entertainment, it's sure to be an unforgettable night full of all the magic of the TV show and more!

$79-$149 LIMITED TICKETS for 7:30 pm; 2:30 pm performance goes on sale Dec. 22 at 10 am

DC's Reflecting Fools

Featuring Former Members of The Capitol Steps

Friday, January 20, 2023 at 8 pm

The stairway to heavenly political satire originally laid by The Capitol Steps continues upward with DC's Reflecting Fools- the new musical parody group created by the performers and co-writer from The Capitol Steps. DC's Reflecting Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly laughter.

$29-$49

Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience & The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty

Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Hollywood Nights performs your favorite Bob Seger songs like "Night Moves," "Still the Same," "Against the Wind," "Old Time Rock and Roll" and many more. The Breakers encompass the true unmistakable sound of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers on such favorites as "Refugee," "American Girl," "Free Fallin'" and many more.

$29-$59

