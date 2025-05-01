STEREOPHONIC, MRS. DOUBTFIRE And More Set for State Theatre New Jersey 2025-26 Broadway Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey has announced its 2025-26 Broadway Season, featuring seven fantastic shows. The 2025-26 Season will feature Tony Award-winning hits, Broadway fan favorites, and multiple State Theatre debuts. Season tickets for the 2025-26 Broadway Series are on sale now.

State Theatre New Jersey's 2025-26 Broadway Series kicks off with the heart-warming, Mrs. Doubtfire - The New Musical Comedy on November 1-2. Other shows in the series include the Tony and Grammy Award-winning, big-hearted musical, Kinky Boots on February 27-March 1; the most Tony Award-winning show of 2024, Stereophonic on March 27-29; and Meredith Wilson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical, The Music Man on May 8-10, 2026.

Also included in State Theatre's 2025-26 Broadway season as add-ons to season tickets is the holiday favorite ELF The Musical on November 14-16; Mark Twain Tonight! by Hal Holbrook featuring Emmy-winning actor Richard Thomas on March 5-6; and the Tony Award-winning musical, lovingly ripped off from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot, on June 27-28, 2026.

State Theatre New Jersey is offering season tickets to its Broadway Series. Season ticket holders can order their series tickets now before single tickets go on sale to the general public on August 1. Season ticket holders can secure some of the best seats in the historic theater and those seats will remain theirs, year after year, for as long as they remain season ticket holders.

Season tickets also come with many added benefits such as 20% savings off single ticket prices, half price drinks at our concessions, ticket exchanges within the series, and a bring your friends discount that allows single tickets (once on sale) to be added on at a 15% savings off single ticket prices. Broadway show tickets are currently only available through our season ticket program. Single tickets to the Broadway shows will go on sale on July 31.

