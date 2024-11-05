SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE IN CONCERT Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



State Theatre New Jersey will present Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert on Thursday, November 14 at 7:30pm. Building on the success of the sold-out global shows of the first Oscar®-winning Spider-Man™ animated Spider-Verse film, comes the highly anticipated sequel: Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse, set to captivate audiences in concert venues worldwide.

These films have garnered immense popularity largely due to their groundbreaking soundtracks praised for their innovative fusion of orchestral and electronic elements alongside scratch DJ techniques. The upcoming spectacle will feature the movie showcased on a colossal HD screen, complemented by a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists performing the film’s iconic score and soundtrack live. This extraordinary lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled scratch DJ on turntables, percussion, and electronic instrumentalists.

The score for the film was created by Emmy®-winning and Academy Award® and Golden Globe®-nominated composer, Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as Ferrari, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys, and Steve Jobs.

Pemberton took influence for both Spider-Verse film scores from growing up amid the London rave scene in the 90s, where he regularly immersed himself in ambient and techno nights. Daniel also drew inspiration from the scratch DJ’s at The Blue Note Club in East London, where he first witnessed scratching vinyl being used in an artistic form. This, coupled with heavy-drumming and punk guitars, gives the soundtrack its unique sound, fusing genres to make something bold and unparalleled which will be brought to life in an exhilarating style in these live concerts.

“Across The Spider-Verse is probably the most exciting, groundbreaking and impactful score I’ve written,” says Pemberton. “I’ve always believed that there should be no barriers to music, but it’s rare to get the opportunity that you get within the Spider-Verse—where else could you have powerful orchestral themes side by side with punk drum solos, virtuoso record scratching next to twisted electronics, off-kilter whistling next to hip-hop beats?”

The film’s soundtrack was curated by Metro Boomin, and features the likes of Future, Nas, Swae Lee, James Blake, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Pemberton says, “Watching the film with the live band performing in a huge room of people is one of the most thrilling ways to experience it and it’s a huge honor to know that audiences are going to get a show that delivers a unique emotional hit they will hopefully remember for a long, long time after.”



In Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse, we witness the return of Miles Morales, our beloved friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, he embarks on an interdimensional journey across the Multiverse. Here, he encounters the Spider Society, a formidable team charged with safeguarding the very fabric of reality. However, when differing approaches to a new threat divide the heroes, Miles must navigate this rift alone, driven by a determination to protect those he holds dear.

