SOPAC Virtual Celebration Adds Richie Furay to Lineup

“And The Beat Goes On” will air via livestream on Saturday, November 14, 6-7PM.

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is celebrating the arts and putting on a virtual show for its patrons, members and the general public. Enjoyed from the comfort of home, ticketholders can tune in from their favorite couch or chair and participate without getting in the car and fighting traffic. "And The Beat Goes On" will air via livestream on Saturday, November 14, 6-7PM and promises entertainment and lots of opportunity to bid on exciting prizes while supporting New Jersey's "Favorite Small Performing Arts Center."

Some of the wonderful prizes available in the silent auction include: an array of fine jewelry graciously provided by Seabrite and Nancy & David Fine Jewels; a number of virtual experiences including wine tasting, cooking classes and the opportunity to chat with a Broadway star; NJ Devils hockey tickets plus parking - for when in-person games resume; a golf package from Maplewood Country Club, a stunning glass vase from the renowned glassblowing center Glassroots; and more. You can also purchase a naming opportunity for a seat in the Jennifer and Tony Leitner Performance Hall at SOPAC. It's a wonderful holiday gift for the arts-lover in your life.

Performances during the show will include: Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Richie Furay international star David Broza, Broadway star Christiane Noll, Folk singer Dar Williams, Jazz singer Catherine Russell and more.

Leo and Barbara Sender, Celebration honorees, will send their greetings to attendees. Mr. and Mrs. Sender have been long-time supporters of SOPAC and Mr. Sender was on the Board many years before recently retiring.

Tickets for "And The Beat Goes On" are $100-$1000 can be purchased at the SOPAC website at https://www.sopacnow.org/events/celebrate/. Ads are still available in the Celebration Ad Journal and can be reserved here. Sponsorships start at $2500 and include a catered dinner, wine, flower arrangement and more. For further information call Shana Baer at (973) 712-4100.

