Entries Now Open for THE 10TH ANNUAL SARAH VAUGHAN COMPETITION

New Jersey Performing Arts Center announces the opening of the 10th Annual Sarah Vaughan Competition. The search is on for the World's Next Great Jazz Singer! Do you sing or know someone who is a phenomenal jazz singer? If so, they can Enter Here or visit njpac.org.

The Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition is open to solo vocalists of all nationalities and can be from anywhere in the world. Singers are judged on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing. They can't be signed to a major record label.

This year, NJPAC will be celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition's 10th known as the "The SASSY Awards." The special event will feature jazz greats Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves as co-hosts and guest performers. The competition showcases five yet-to-be-announced finalists of outstanding jazz singers. These gifted young contestants from around the world will be evaluated on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing. The winner receives a $5,000 cash prize. For anyone interested in participating the competition can visit njpac.org

On a Wednesday night in 1942, Newark teenager Sarah Vaughan went to the Apollo Theater to compete in an amateur singing contest. It was the chance to win $10 and a weeklong engagement performing on the Apollo stage. Instead, Vaughan's win launched a career that would transform America's original art form and an icon who elevated the craft of jazz vocal music and garnered the respect and adoration of millions. Now, it's time for history to repeat itself.

The deadline to enter is September 7, 2021 at 5:00PM. The Sarah Vaughan Jazz Competition is scheduled for Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 3PM.